Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Wednesday, March 23
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Topic: Forgiven But Unable to Forget. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Thursday, March 24
Green Valley Gardeners' Seminar : 9 to 10:30 am. Guest David Duffy discusses how, when and where to water desert landscapes. GVR Desert Hills auditorium; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Visit greenvalleygardeners.com for more information.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Our members strive to support each other in their efforts to craft various types of writing through discussion and critique. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Meditation Classes: 3 to 4 pm. Must be a GVR member. Meets every Thursday at GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room, 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Fellowship Breakfast: 8:30 to 10 am. Fellowship Hall, Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Sahuarita/Green Valley Artisan Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Benefits the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank. Big Lots parking lot at 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. Donna, 520-268-7299.
SOUL Lunch: 11am to 12:30pm. Enjoy a sit down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. For more information, call 520-625-2612.
The Tucsonics : 7 to 8:30 pm. Tucson's premier western swing band. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Friday, March 25
Alzheimer's Association - The Art of Memory: 1 to 2 pm. Every Friday in February & March. Fine arts program for those with Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias. No art background necessary. Questions or to register: NHBallesteros@alz.org or 520-230-1755.
AOR - When FM Ruled the Word : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. Rock music from the 80's. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibition: 9am to 5pm. Botanical Blacksmiths' exhibit on display in the Presidio's historic gardens. Runs through March 31, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Guests Roy G and Roy K perform live music and we celebrate March birthdays! Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Silver City Jam Band: 6 to 7:30 pm. Live music show every Friday through April 8th. Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. John, 520-648-7584.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, March 26
Alzheimer's Association: 11 to 12 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 9am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
George Howard Band : 7 to 8:30 pm. Traditional to contemporary rhythm & blues. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
One Million Steps for Valley Assistance Services: 7 to 8 am registration. Fundraising walk for VAS. For more information or to register in advance, call Valley Assistance Services at 520-625-5966.
Sunday, March 27
Girls Golf FUNdraiser: 1 to 3 pm. Raffle prizes & free swing lessons from local LPGA/PGA professional Marvol Barnard. All proceeds support Green Valley - Sahuarita LPGA Girls Golf program. Haven Golf Course; 110 N Abrego Dr, GV. 520-625-4281.
Monday, March 28
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm via Zoom meeting. Healthy Living For Your Brain. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd, range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, balancing body, mind, and spirit. All levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Meditation For Everyone: 3 to 4 pm. Premeditation activities to calm the body and mind, then meditation. Joyner-Green Valley Library large meeting room; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. Pat sitaaraa@aol.com or 216-785-4770.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Vegan For Health: 12 to 1 pm. We share recipes and cooking videos. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Pat sitaaraa@aol.com or 216-785-4770.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.