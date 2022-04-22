Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, April 24
A World of Musical Wonders: 3 to 5 pm. The Green Valley Concert Band 's final concert of the season includes national anthems of Ukraine and USA. Masks suggested. Community Performing Arts Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets online at GVCB.org. Doors open 2:15 pm. 520-329-7915.
Monday, April 25
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd; add range of motion and strengthen & expand your awareness of yourself, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. All levels. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Pruning Desert Plants: 11 am to 12 pm. Learn pruning techniques. Desert Meadows Park; 999 S La Huerta, GV. Charlene/Green Valley Gardeners, 520-829-0399.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights; wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Vegan For Health: 12 to 1 pm. We share recipes and cooking videos. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Pat sitaaraa@aol.com or 216-785-4770.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, April 26
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free and open to all. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children, plus crafts for Fall Boutique. Meets weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, April 27
Alzheimer's Association: 4 to 5 pm via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
French Conversation Table: 10 to 11:30 am. Come speak French with a native at our blue table! Practice French in a relaxed environment, next to Brigitte's Bakery stand. Heirloom Farmers Market; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. Sylvie, 520-305-3320.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9 am to 5 pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Spring Into Fashion Charity Fashion Show: 11 am to 5 pm. Held by the Women of Quail Creek. Madera Clubhouse; 2055 E Quail Crossing Blvd, GV. Visit womenqc.com for more information.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights; wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, April 28
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Not a writing class; critiques of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. GVR members only. Video clips on meditation. Premeditation & silent meditation. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room, 565 W. Belltower Dr, GV. gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy a sit-down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Info: 520-625-2612.
Friday, April 29
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Art of Memory: 11 am to 12 pm. The Alzheimer's Association in collaboration with Tucson Museum of Art. Fine arts program for those with Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias, with or without an art background. Register: Nallelhy Ballesteros, 520-20-1755 or nhballesteros@alz.org to RSVP.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Discovery Fridays: Free webinar lecture 10 to 11 am. Explore newly designated Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area. Presented by UA University of Arizona Santa Rita Experimental Range/College of Agriculture & Life Sciences. Register for free webinar : arizona.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_svdsAeDHTwyxzfqKBCHjdw.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Celebrating April birthdays! Opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music & recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights; wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Volunteer Photographers: April 29 to May 2. City Nature Challenge in Pima County - Madera Canyon. Friends of Madera Canyon seeks volunteers to photograph individual Canyon plants, animals & fungi for the City Nature Challenge in Pima County, Madera Canyon.Instructions & rules: friendsofmaderacanyon.org.