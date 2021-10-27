Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or those for community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and scroll down to the Calendar and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Wednesday, October 27
3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch: 12 to 5 pm. Open daily until Halloween. Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church; 71 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-282-4085.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's: 10 to 11 am. Virtual event; register at :https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Events/alz/MeetingDetails.aspx?productId=76965599. Alzheimer's Association, 520-322-6601.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Master Gardeners of Green Valley Plant Sale: 9am to 12pm. Wednesdays and Fridays through November 6th, 2021. Demonstration Garden; 530 E White House Canyon Rd, Sahuarita. Pima County Master Gardeners 520-648-0808.
Thursday, October 28
3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch: 12 to 5 pm. Open daily until Halloween. Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church; 71 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-282-4085.
Green Valley Gardeners Fall Plant Sale Preview: 9:30 to 10:30 am. GVR Desert Hills Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. greenvalleygardeners.com.
GVR Meditation Club Metaphysical Group: 3 to 4 pm. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Green Valley Stage Band Food Bank Benefit Concert: 7 to 9 pm. GVR West Center Auditorium; 1111 S GVR Drive, GV. Henley, henleyb@gvrec.org.
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
"Take Out" SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Diners can choose to eat their meal in the Fellowship Hall or take it home. Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 520-625-2612.
Friday, October 29
3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch: 12 to 5 pm. Open daily until Halloween. Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church; 71 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-282-4085.
Anza Trail Hike: 8:00 to 10:30 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Master Gardeners of Green Valley Plant Sale: 9am to 12pm. Wednesdays and Fridays through November 6th, 2021. Demonstration Garden; 530 E White House Canyon Rd, Sahuarita. Pima County Master Gardeners 520-648-0808.
Plein Air on the Santa Cruz: 10 am to 4:30 pm. Tubac Center of the Arts; 9 Plaza Road, Tubac. 520-398-2371.
Sahuarita Mustang Football: 7 to 10 pm. Sahuarita High School v. Sabino home game. Sahuarita High School; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
The Good Doctor: A Play by Neil Simon : 7 to 8:30 pm. The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Saturday, October 30
3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch: 12 to 5 pm. Open daily until Halloween. Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church; 71 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-282-4085.
Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration: 4 to 8 pm. Annual Fall Fundraiser benefiting Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary. Longhorn Grill & Saloon; 28851 S Nogales Hwy, Amado. Brenda, 520-982-2814.
Super Saturdays / Desert Meadows Park: 9 am to 3 pm. Green Valley Gardeners presents art in the park, music, food trucks, and silent auction. Desert Meadows Park; 999 S La Huerta, GV. GVG, 520-870-9122.
The Good Doctor; A Play by Neil Simon : 7 to 8:30 pm. The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, October 31
3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch: 12 to 5 pm. Open daily until Halloween. Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church; 71 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-282-4085.
Free Halloween Party & Intro to Square Dance: 6:30 to 9 pm. No experience necessary. Bring vaccine card or wear a covid19 mask. Costumes optional. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. David, 785-207-0819.
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Quail Creek Halloween Cool Car Show: 10 am to 2 pm. Benefiting the Sahuarita Food Bank. Quail Creek Clubhouse parking lot; 2055 E Quail Crossing Blvd., GV. Angie, 402-309-5467.
The Good Doctor; A Play by Neil Simon : 3 to 4:30 pm. The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Monday, November 1
TWANGUERO : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, November 2
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Dia de los Muertos: 4 to 8:30 pm. The park will be lit by candles and open to visitors. Tumacacori National Historical Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Rd, Tumacacori. Georgina, 520-377-5060.
Farofa: 7 to 9 pm. Brazilian music. GVR West Center auditorium; 1111 S GVR Drive, GV. GVR, 520-625-0288.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Home Care Assistance Mass Hiring Event: 10am to 3pm. Bring a resume or fill out an application at the office. Home Care Assistance of Green Valley; 1325 W Duval Mine Rd, GV. Autumn, 520-625-2050.
Wednesday, November 3
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 10 to 11:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Master Gardeners of Green Valley Plant Sale: 9am to 12pm. Wednesdays and Fridays through November 6th, 2021. Demonstration Garden; 530 E White House Canyon Rd, Sahuarita. Pima County Master Gardeners 520-648-0808.
Thursday, November 4
FID Tucson Mall Trip: 10 am to 2 pm. Friends In Deed van leaves from 301 W Camino Casa Verde at 10 am for the Tucson Mall and returns at 2pm. For a reservation & info, call 520-625-4424.
Gardens of Canoa: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Green Valley Gardeners seminar: 9:30 to 10:30 am. Guest Gary Maskarinec discusses growing wildflowers. Open to public. GVR Desert Hills Center auditorium; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. info@greenvalleygardeners.com.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Must be GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
Survivor of Suicide Support Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets the first Thursday of every month. Friends In Deed; Room A 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV.
The Good Doctor; A Play by Neil Simon : 7 to 8:30 pm. The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Friday, November 5
A Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Friday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Friday Social: 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
GVR Live! Desert Treasure Band: 7 to 9 pm. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. GVR, 520-625-0288.
Master Gardeners of Green Valley Plant Sale: 9am to 12pm. Wednesdays and Fridays through November 5th, 2021. Demonstration Garden; 530 E White House Canyon Rd, Sahuarita. Pima County Master Gardeners 520-648-0808.
Support Group : 1 to 2 pm. A Safe Harbor for Caring Hearts, with facilitator Tony Dinardo. Desert Hills Lutheran Church’s library, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, GV. 661-713-5775.
The Good Doctor; A Play by Neil Simon : 7 to 8:30 pm. The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Walden Grove Red Wolves Football: 7 to 10 pm. Walden Grove v Sahuaro. Walden Grove High School; 15510 S Sahuarita Park Rd, Sahuarita.
Saturday, November 6
San Martin de Porres Annual Fiesta: 12 to 8 pm. Live bands, cake walks, carnival games, jumping castles….all welcome! San Martin de Porres Catholic Church; 15440 S Santa Rita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-625-1154.
Super Saturdays / Desert Meadows Park: 9 am to 3 pm. Green Valley Gardeners presents art in the park, music, food trucks, and silent auction. Desert Meadows Park; 999 S La Huerta, GV. GVG, 520-870-9122.
The Good Doctor; A Play by Neil Simon : 3 to 4:30 pm. The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, November 7
Community Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday Breakfast open to the public at the Green Valley Elks Lodge. Claudine Hartzell: 651-253-6977.
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
San Martin de Porres Annual Fiesta: 12 to 8 pm. Live bands, cake walks, carnival games, jumping castles….all welcome! San Martin de Porres Catholic Church; 15440 S Santa Rita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-625-1154.
The Good Doctor; A Play by Neil Simon : 3 to 4:30 pm. The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Monday, November 8
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, November 9
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Wednesday, November 10
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
GVR Needle Arts Club: 2 to 3 pm. Meets the second Wednesday and fourth Friday of each month.GVR Casa Paloma Center; 400 W Circulo Del Paladin, GV. Vicky, vicky@themournians.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Run Boy Run : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Support Group For Parents of Transgender Youth: 6 to 7 pm. A SAFE and welcoming space for parents and guardians of gender diverse young people. Santa Cruz Valley Church; 71 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. Rev. Sandy Johnson, 702-461-2590.
Thursday, November 11
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Must br GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
"Take Out" SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Diners can choose to eat their meal in the Fellowship Hall or take it home. Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 520-625-2612.
Friday, November 12
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Class of '71: 4 to 5:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Friday Social: 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Messy Church: 6 to 8 pm. Messy church is a hands on worship experience with crafts, games, experiments, music, worship, and a meal. Santa Cruz Valley Church; 71 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. Rev. Sandy Johnson, 702-461-2590.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Walden Grove Red Wolves Football: 7 to 10 pm. Walden Grove v Pueblo Magnet High School. Walden Grove High School; 15510 S Sahuarita Park Rd, Sahuarita.
Saturday, November 13
2nd Canoa Cup Collector Car Show Fundraiser: 10am to 3pm. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 S I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. To register a vehicle, gvc-foundation.org, 520-648-1936. Deadline November 6.
All Together Now: 3pm and 7pm. The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players perform. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. 520-399-1750.
Native American Cultural Day: 12 to 4pm. Open house featuring Earl Cacho. Southern Arizona Community Church; 52 W Calle De Las Tiendas, GV. 520-625-4253.
Sunday, November 14
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Monday, November 15
GriefShare 'Surviving the Holidays' Seminar: 1 to 3:30 pm. Help for those dealing with grief during the holidays. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, GV. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, November 16
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley Stamp, Coin & Collectibles Club meeting: 1 to 3 pm. Friend In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Marshall, 520-909-8384.
The Declaration of Independence : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Wednesday, November 17
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 10 to 11:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Through the Spotting Scope: 8 to 9 am. Raptor identification. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Tribute to Emmylou Harris : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Thursday, November 18
Anza Tour: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
FID Tucson Mall Trip: Van leaves Friends In Deed at 10 am for Tucson Mall, and returns at 2 pm.. For a reservation, call 520-625-4424.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Must be GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
Through the Spotting Scope: 8 to 9 am. Raptor identification. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Friday, November 19
A Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Friday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Painting the Cosmos Exhibit: 10 am to 4:30 pm. Nov 2021 - Jan 2, 2022. Tubac Center of the Arts; 9 Plaza Rd, Tubac. 520-398-2371.
Support Group : 1 to 2 pm. A Safe Harbor for Caring Hearts, with facilitator Tony Dinardo. Desert Hills Lutheran Church’s library, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, GV. 661-713-5775.
Tubac Center of the Arts: Member's juried exhibit. Runs through January 2, 2022. Tubac Center of the Arts; 9 Plaza Rd, Tubac. Karon, 520-398-2371.
Saturday, November 20
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra Brass Ensemble: 7 to 9 pm. Tubac Center of the Arts; 9 Plaza Road, Tubac. 520-398-2371.
Sunday, November 21
Community Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday Breakfast open to the public at the Green Valley Elks Lodge. Claudine Hartzell: 651-253-6977.
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Monday, November 22
Green Valley Vegan Group: 12 to 1 pm. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Pat, pambrosic@gmail.com.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, November 23
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Wednesday, November 24
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.