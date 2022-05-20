Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, May 22
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10am. A weekly meeting to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, May 23
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd, add range of motion & strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. All levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Sahuarita Early Childhood Center Summer Program: May 23 through July 26, 2022 from 7 am to 5:30 pm. Open to children 3 years old to 2nd grade. Art, activities, outdoor & water play. Info: Sahuarita E.C.C. at 520-625-3502 ext 1925.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Summer L.I.N.K.: Runs May 23 through July 29 from 7 am to 5:30 pm. Licensed childcare summer program with weekly activities, arts & crafts, games, water play, field trips & more! Visit susd30.us for more info.
Vegan For Health: 12 to 1 pm. Meets the fourth Monday every month to share recipes, cooking videos & books. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Diann, gdshively@gmail.com.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, May 24
Alzheimer's Association: 5:30 to 6:30 pm via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Join us & register today to receive Zoom link at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Birding Canoa Ranch: 6:30 to 8:30 am. Join a Pima County naturalist to see what birds are stopping by Canoa Ranch. Register online at apm.activecommunites.com/nrpr.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Copper Tooling Class For Adults: 10 to 12 pm. Join us and create some beautiful images with copper foil. This type of metal art is well suited for beginning artists. All materials provided. Registration required at 520-594-5235 or in person. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Elks Bingo: 11 am to 1 pm. Elks BINGO Tuesdays at 12pm; doors open 11am. Enter through the West BINGO door. First come, first seated. Open to the public. Snacks available for purchase. Elks Lodge #2592; 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free and open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, May 25
Arivaca Chalk Art Contest: 11 am to 1 pm. Show your awesome artistic talents with chalk! All ages. Chalk provided. Each participant assigned space on the patio, with 2 hours to complete your masterpiece. Vote for top 3 for prizes! Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am & 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Neamen Lyles Sax Performance: 7 to 8 pm. Faculty member at Tucson Jazz Institute and XM-Radio artist of the week. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, May 26
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Not a writing class, critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
SOUL Lunch: 11am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy a sit-down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Info: 520-625-2612.
Friday, May 27
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Celebrating May Birthdays! Join us for an opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Malt Shop Memories: 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. Take a musical journey with The 4GENTS. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & information.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, May 28
Arivaca Farmers Market : 9 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile, 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Sunday, May 29
