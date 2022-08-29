Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Wednesday, August 31
Alzheimer's Association: 9 to 10 am virtual meeting. Effective Communication Strategies. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
Arts & Crafts For Kids: Ages 6 through 13 years. Explore a variety of art mediums & techniques each week. Register: az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Basketball Open Gym: 6 to 8:30 pm. Free for ages 16 and older. Open gym runs every Wednesday through October. Copper View Elementary School; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. Sahuarita Parks & Rec; 520-445-7850.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Sahuarita Mustangs Volleyball v Desert View: 6 to 7 pm. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more info. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Sports FUNdamentals For Kids: Ages 3 to 6 years with parent. Introduction to sports. Register at : https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com. Registration deadline August 31, 2022. Sahuarita Parks & Rec 520-445-7850.
Walden Grove Red Wolves Volleyball v Thatcher: 6 to 7:30 pm. Go Red Wolves! Visit susd30.us for more info. Walden Grove HS; 15510 S Sahuarita Park Rd, Sahuarita.
Thursday, September 1
Art of Memory: 10 am to 12 pm. The Alzheimer's Association, in collaboration with Tucson Museum of Art, offers a fine arts program to people with Alzheimer's or other related dementias. For questions or to register, contact Nallelhy at 520.230.1755 or NHBallesteros@alz.org.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. A forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Library Resource Tech Help: 2 to 3 pm. Get one-on-one help with a variety of the library’s digital offerings, including eBooks, audiobooks, movies & TV, and music. Joyner-GreenValley Library; 601 N La Canada DR, GV - 520-594-5294.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Pilates Plus: 9:30 to 10:30 am. 55 minute class every Tuesday & Thursday through October. Practice controlled exercises that engage the mind and condition the body. To register, visit secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Senior Cardio Boxing: 11 am to 12 pm. 45-minute class Tuesday & Thursday, through October. Ask the instructor how this class may help symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. Visit https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog/index to register. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Valle Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club — visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, September 2
1st Friday Culver's Cars & Custard: 4 to 7:30 pm. An open Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts hosted event. Find them in the large lot west of Culver's at 18810 S Nogales Hwy, Sahuarita. Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts; carnuts.org.
Bingo Is Back: 6 to 8 pm. At Arivaca Action Center, every first and third Friday of each month through November. Come early: starts at 6 pm sharp! Benefits the Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Fall Virtual Code Club: 3:30 to 4:30 pm virtual meeting. A weekly time when tweens ages 9-13, can meet and explore how to make websites, video games, and apps using Fierocode. Come have fun! No coding experience required! Registration required. Email Tween Librarian Sara with name of coder to receive Zoom info: sara.dias@pima.gov. Caviglia-Arivaca Library, 520-594-5235.
Friday Night Drags: 4 to 11 pm. Open test & tune; track hot from 6 to 8 pm. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; tucsondragway.com.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Parkinson's Support Group Lecture: 2 to 3 pm. Parkinson Voice Project; speaking with intent. All are welcome to attend. Community Center at La Posada; 780 S Park Centre Ave, GV. Visit support@gvparkinsons.org , or 520-499-3858 for more info.
Season Opener Sahuarita Mustang Football v Buena: 7 to 8:30 pm. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more info. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Sahuarita Mustangs Volleyball TUSD Tournament: 12 to 3 pm. Sahuarita High School Volleyball TUSD Tournament at Palo Verde High Magnet School. Mustangs v Buena/Catalina/University. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more info. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Teen Cuisine: Registration deadline: September 2, 2022. Learn how to cook or practice your existing skills at this cooking class for teenagers! All skill levels are welcome. Register at : https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Sahuarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services; 520-445-7850.
Saturday, September 3
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Hot Shot 75: 4 to 10 pm. Super Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits, Bandolero Outlaws. Visit tucsonspeedway.com for info. Tucson Speedway; 11955 S Harrison Rd; 520-762-1600.
Labor Day Footbrake Race: 12 to 10 pm. Visit tucsondragway.com for details! Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; 520-762-9700.
Pilgrim Study: 9 to 10:30 am. Are you new to the faith? Would you like to learn the basics? This course is for you! We meet Saturdays; Class ends September 10. Please RSVP to Pastor Sandy: pastor@scvumc.org or 702-461-2590.
Sunday, September 4
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Labor Day Footbrake Race: 12 to 5 pm. Visit tucsondragway.com for details! Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; 520-762-9700.
Tubac Buddhist Meditation: 8:30 to 10 am. A group of those interested in learning more about Buddhism meet every Sunday to understand the various teachings of the Buddhist philosophy. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd, Tubac; 520-428-4984.
Monday, September 5
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Senior Game / Card Club: 1 to 2:30 pm. Every Monday and Free! Join us every Monday for a variety of card and board games. Bring a friend or make a new one here! No registration necessary; free to ages 18 and over. Anamax Recreation Center; 17501 S Camino de Las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact, high energy dance set to exciting music. Class runs through April 24. Drop-ins welcome. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Annette, 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, September 6
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. The Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Arizona Family Restaurant; 80 West Esperanza Blvd., GV. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
GriefShare Support Group: 2 to 4 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church holding GriefShare group this fall in Fellowship Hall. Contact Chaplain Mark Westrich at 520-648-1633 with questions or interest in joining the group. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Guest speaker, Charlene Westgate, permaculture landscape and rainwater harvesting designer. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free and open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, your body and your relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. For info, visit gvparkinsons.org or call 520-499-3858.
Pilates Plus: 9:30 to 10:30 am. 55 minute class every Tuesday & Thursday through October 2022. Practice controlled exercises that engage the mind and condition the body. To register, visit secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Rotary Club of Green Valley: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meetings every Tuesday at Grill on the Green at Canoa Ranch Golf Resort. Visit https://rotaryclubofgreenvalley.org/ for more info.
Rotary Club of Sahuarita: 6 to 7 pm. Join us for our next meeting on the first and third Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m. at Northwest Medical Center conference room, 2nd floor. For more info, visit rotaryclubofsahuarita.org.
Sahuarita Mustangs Volleyball v Safford: 6 to 7 pm. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more info. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Senior Cardio Boxing: 11 am to 12 pm. 45-minute class Tuesday & Thursday, through October. Ask instructor how this class may help symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. Visit https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog/index to register. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Social Van Trip - Trader Joe's: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. We take clients on shopping trips and to places of interest. Call 625-4424 between 9 am to 12 pm for a reservation. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV.
Walden Grove Red Wolves Volleyball v Pusch Ridge: 6 to 7:30 pm. Go Red Wolves! Visit susd30.us for more info. Walden Grove HS; 15510 S Sahuarita Park Rd, Sahuarita.