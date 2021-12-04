Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, December 5
Community Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday Breakfast open to the public at the Green Valley Elks Lodge. Claudine Hartzell: 651-253-6977.
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Monday, December 6
Alzheimer's Association - Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia: 5:30 to 6:30 pm virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Green Valley Community Chorus presents 'Live - in Concert!': 7 to 8 pm. Masks required. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. info@gvcommunitychorus.org.
Paul McDermand- Christmas Island : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, December 7
Alzheimer's Association - Managing Caregiver Stress: 3 to 4 pm virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley Community Chorus presents 'Live - in Concert!': 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Masks required. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. info@gvcommunitychorus.org.
The Sonoran Dogs : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Wednesday, December 8
Alzheimer's Association - Cuidadores durante la temporada Navideña: 9:30 to 10:30 am. Esta presentación ofrece consejos que le ayudarán a establecer conexiones con su familia y amigos durante las vacaciones. Únase a nosotros el miércoles 8 de Diciembre a las 9:30 a.m. ¡Regístrate hoy! 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
GVR Bocce Club: 4 to 8 p.m. From 4 to 5 p.m. at the courts for Games of Chance. Then Gathering and Grazing for wine and cheese at the Canoa Hills Rec Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Info: wdmelch@aol.com
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Secular Christmas music, part 3. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
GVR NeedleArt Club: 2 to 4 p.m. at GVR Casa Paloma 1 Rec Center. Knitters, crocheters, needlepoint, cross stitch & more. Vicky: 520-269-7587.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Thursday, December 9
Alzheimer's Association - Understanding & Responding To Dementia: 2 to 3 pm virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Blue Christmas Worship: 7 p.m. Those experiencing grief and loss are allowed space to feel the sadness and receive hope from the Savior. Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church, 71 E. Sahuarita Road. www.scvum.org.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
Gardens of Canoa: 9 to 10 am. Tour with Raydine Taber of Green Valley Gardeners. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Green Valley Gardeners Seminar: 9:30 to 10:30 am. Protecting plants during winter. Free & open to the public. GVR Desert Hills auditorium; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. greenvalleygardeners.com
GVR Meditation Club Metaphysical Group: 3 to 4:30 pm. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Diners can choose to eat their meal in the Fellowship Hall or take it home. Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 520-625-2612.
The Presidio Boys : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Friday, December 10
200th Anniversary Land Grant Commemoration Event : 3:30 to 5:30 pm. Proclamation read at 4pm. Music, food and festivities. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. April, 520-724-6680.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
Drive In Movie Series: 7:30 to 9:30 pm. The Polar Express. Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park; 1905 N Old Nogales Hwy, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
That 70's Rock Show : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Saturday, December 11
11th Annual Amado Chili Cook-Off/Classic Car & Motorcycle Show: 9 am to 3 pm. Free admission. The Amado Territory; 3001 E Frontage Rd, Amado. www.amadochilicookoff.org
2021 Cowboy Christmas Quick Draw Event & Auction: 1:30 to 7 pm. Professional artists create a work of art in 90 minutes that is then auctioned by the famed auctioneer, Gary Corbett. In the courtyard behind Tubac Market; 10 Avenida de Goya, Tubac. Info at tubacaz.com.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
Holiday Artisans Market: 9 am to 12 pm. Desert Meadows Park; 999 S La Huerta, GV. GV Gardeners, juliej47@gmail.com.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Tubac Singers Holiday Concert: 3 to 4:30 pm. Tubac Center of the Arts; 9 Plaza Rd, Tubac. 520-398-2371.
Sunday, December 12
Concert: 10 a.m. New Legacy Project performs Southern Gospel harmonies, plus homespun humor in concert at Southern Arizona Community Church, 52 W. Calle de las Tiendas. Free admission.
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Monday, December 13
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, December 14
Alzheimer's Association - Caregiving During the Holiday Season: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Our Founding Fathers : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Wednesday, December 15
Alzheimer's Association - 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's: 2 to 3 pm virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. GV News editor Dan Shearer - New Ways To Spread the News. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 10 to 11:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Joe Bourne Presents : Upbeat & sweet with a holiday twist. 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Through the Spotting Scope: 8 to 9 am. Sparrow identification. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.