Sunday, May 15
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Monday, May 16
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Mindful Mondays: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Are you in the Early Stage of Alzheimer's/dementia? Need to relax and slow down? Take a break and learn about mindfulness! Join us for mindful breathing, gentle movement, and tips for grateful living. Contact Nallelhy at 520-230-1755 or Nhballesteros@alz.org to receive the Zoom link.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, May 17
AAUW Green Valley Branch May Program: 9:10 to 10:30 am via Zoom meeting. Find out how libraries have transformed over time, and how they are planning and growing for the future. Contact Kathy Davisson for a Zoom link: kadavisson@yahoo.com.
Alzheimer's Association: 1 to 2 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Join us and register today to receive the zoom link.To receive Zoom link, register at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Elks Bingo: 11 am to 1 pm. Elks BINGO is held every Tuesday starting at 12pm; doors open at 11am. Please enter through the West BINGO door. First come, first seated. BINGO is open to the public. Snacks are available for purchase. Elks Lodge #2592; 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. The Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Arizona Family Restaurant, located at 80 West Esperanza Blvd., in Green Valley at 7am for breakfast, followed by an 8am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more information.
GV Stamp, Coin and Collectables Club: 1 to 3 p.m. Meets 3rd Tuesday every month at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: Marshall 520-909-8384 or Joyce 520-682-8424.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, May 18
Alzheimer's Association: 2 to 3 pm via Zoom meeting. Effective Communication Strategies. Join us and register today to receive the zoom link.To receive Zoom link, register at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Dragons & Damsels of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8 to 10 am. On this walk, we'll search for insects with evocative names like dancers, forktails, darners, amberwings, and saddlebags. All ages welcome. For the safety and comfort of all participants, no pets are allowed. Visit webcms.pima.gov for more information. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Parkinson's Meetings For Women, Men & Partners: 1 to 2 pm. Group sharing meeting for information and support. Meets 3rd Wednesday of every month. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, May 19
Alzheimer's Association: 1 to 2 pm via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Join us and register today to receive the zoom link.To receive Zoom link, register at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Southern Arizona Genealogy Society: 1 p.m. Monthly Meeting presentation: “Collaborating to Solve DNA Puzzles”. All guest are welcome! Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S Camino del Sol, Green Valley, AZ.
Friday, May 20
BINGO Is Back!: 6 to 8 pm. Every first and third Friday of each month through August, 2022. Starts at 6pm sharp. Benefits the Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Our guest speaker will be Randy Graf, CEO, Green Valley Chamber of Commerce. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, May 21
Arivaca Farmers Market : 9am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Armed Forces Day: 5 to 10 pm. Gates open at 5pm for Armed Forces Day at the races! Modified, Pro Stock, Thunder Trucks, & Mini Stock. Tucson Speedway; 11955 S Harrison Rd. Call 520-762-1600 for information.
DreamFest Arizona: 4 to 11 pm. A celebration of custom car culture open to all makes and models of Cars, Trucks SUVs and Motorcycles! Join us for an evening of drag racing, roll racing, sound competition, car show, live DJ, & food. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd. Visit tucsondragway.com for tickets & information.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
