Sunday, May 29
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10am. A weekly meeting to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, May 30
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
HOPE Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. All are invited to our monthly HOPE Lunch. Come for food and fellowship. United Methodist Church of Green Valley; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. 520-625-4712.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, May 31
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Edible Mushrooms for the Home & Garden: 10 to 11 am. Chad Borseth of Arizona Mushroom Society explains mushrooms, their benefits & how to grow them. Includes a take-home grow kit. Registration required: 520-594-5235 or in person. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Elks Bingo: 11 am to 1 pm. Elks BINGO Tuesdays at 12 pm; doors open 11am. Enter through West BINGO door. First come, first seated. Open to the public. Snacks available purchase. Elks Lodge #2592; 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, June 1
2022 CPAC Summer Arts Camp: For students entering grades 4 through 12. Produce full-scale musical theater production directed by Regina Ford and Kate Grant. No experience necessary. Join classes June 13-17 & June 20-24, 9 am to 3 pm. Pre-registration & prepayment required in person, by phone or online. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. 520-399-1750 or performingartscenter.thundertix.com/events/191791
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using CD with music & recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Women With Parkinson's Meeting: 1 to 2 pm. Group sharing meeting for information and support. Friends In Deed room A; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Thursday, June 2
Art Show: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whimsy of Andrea art display at Posada Java running Monday through Saturdays through August 2. 520-648-7870.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique & opportunities for local writers to share their joys & frustrations of writing. Not a writing class; critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Open discussion on metaphysical topics, plus guided shamanic meditation. Free & open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Friday, June 3
Alzheimer's Association: 9 am to 2 pm via Zoom meeting. Alzheimer's Education Conference. Virtual conference with updates on the latest research and more! Register at https://bit.ly/ALZConference to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Art Show: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whimsy of Andrea art display at Posada Java running Monday through Saturdays through August 2. 520-648-7870.
BINGO Is Back!: 6 to 8 pm. First and third Friday of each month through August 26, 2022. Starts at 6pm sharp! BenefitsArivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Info: visitarivaca.com
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk: 7 to 8 pm. High energy R ‘n’ B tunes: Sonoran Soul and Deep Fried Blues. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & information.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Free Parkinson's Summer Potluck: 12 to 1 pm. Bring a dish and enjoy each other's company at 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Visit gvparkinsons.org for more info. 520-499-3858.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. Support group for caregivers. Meets monthly 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, June 4
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 9 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Info: visitarivaca.com
Art Show: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whimsy of Andrea art display at Posada Java running Monday through Saturdays through August 2. 520-648-7870.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Live Music At The Lake: 7 to 8 pm. Vinyl Tap classic rock cover band music from '60s, '70s and '80s. Live at Sahuarita Lake Park; 15466 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850 for info.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join walking tour of Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit historic buildings, corrals, special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, June 5
United Methodist Church Summer Worship: New hours 9 a.m. In person at 300 W. Esperanza Blvd. or online.