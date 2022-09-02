Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, September 4
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Labor Day Footbrake Race: 12 to 5 pm. Visit tucsondragway.com for details! Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; 520-762-9700.
Tubac Buddhist Meditation: 8:30 to 10 am. Those interested in learning more about Buddhism meet every Sunday to understand the various teachings of the Buddhist philosophy. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd, Tubac; 520-428-4984.
Monday, September 5
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Senior Game / Card Club: 1 to 2:30 pm. Every Monday! Join us every Monday for a free variety of card and board games. Bring a friend or make a new one here! No registration necessary. Free to ages 18 and up. Anamax Recreation Center; 17501 S Camino de Las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact high energy dance set to exciting music. Class runs through April 24. Drop-ins welcome. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Annette, 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, September 6
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. The Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Arizona Family Restaurant; 80 West Esperanza Blvd., GV. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
GriefShare Support Group: 2 to 4 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church hosts GriefShare, a grief support group, this fall in Fellowship Hall. Contact Chaplain Mark Westrich, 520-648-1633, with questions or interest in joining. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Guest speaker Charlene Westgate, permaculture landscape and rainwater harvesting designer. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free & open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, your body and your relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Pilates Plus: 9:30 to 10:30 am. 55 minute class every Tuesday & Thursday through October . Practice controlled exercises that engage the mind & condition the body. To register, visit secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Rotary Club of Green Valley: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meetings every Tuesday at Grill on the Green at Canoa Ranch Golf Resort. Visit https://rotaryclubofgreenvalley.org/ for more info.
Rotary Club of Sahuarita: 6 to 7 pm. Join us for our next meeting, the first and third Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m. at Northwest Medical Center conference room, 2nd floor. More info: rotaryclubofsahuarita.org.
Sahuarita Mustangs Volleyball v Safford: 6 to 7 pm. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more info. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Senior Cardio Boxing: 11 am to 12 pm. 45 minute class Tuesday & Thursday, through October. Ask instructor how this class may help symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. Visit https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog/index to register. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Social Van Trip - Trader Joe's: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. We take clients on shopping trips and to places of interest. Call 625-4424 between 9 am to 12 pm for a reservation. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV.
Walden Grove Red Wolves Volleyball v Pusch Ridge: 6 to 7:30 pm. Go Red Wolves! Visit susd30.us for more info. Walden Grove HS; 15510 S Sahuarita Park Rd, Sahuarita.
Wednesday, September 7
Basketball Open Gym: 6 to 8:30 pm. Free for ages 16 and older. Open every Wednesday through Oct. 26. Copper View Elementary School; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. Visit az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/id for info.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Library Resource Tech Help Drop In: 2 to 3 pm. Get help with a variety of the library’s digital offerings, including eBooks, audiobooks, movies & TV, and music. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV; 520-594-5295.
Walden Grove Red Wolves Volleyball v Flowing Wells: 6 to 7:30 pm. Go Red Wolves! Visit susd30.us for more info. Walden Grove HS; 15510 S Sahuarita Park Rd, Sahuarita.
Thursday, September 8
Green Valley Council Meeting: 10 to 11 am. Environmental Committee meeting. Open to the public, seating is limited. More info: 520-648-1936 or email to Info@gvcouncil.org.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Manuscript critique of unpublished work and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Library Resource Tech Help Drop In: 2 to 3 pm. Get help with a variety of the library’s digital offerings, including eBooks, audiobooks, movies & TV, and music. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV; 520-594-5295.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Mom's Time Out: 9:30 to 11:30 am. Meets every other Thursday through Nov. 17. Childcare provided. Pre-register at sah1ag.org/about-1. Sahuarita First Assembly of God; 18180 S La Canada Dr, Sahuarita. 520-648-0074.
Parkinson's Meet & Greet: 9:30 to 11:30 am. Meets second Thursday of every month at Posada Java Patio; 665 S Park Centre Ave. Great way to meet others with Parkinson’s, hear about the latest activities, and catch up with friends. More info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Pilates Plus: 9:30 to 10:30 am. 55 minute class every Tuesday & Thursday through October 2022. Practice controlled exercises that engage the mind and condition the body. To register, visit secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Sahuarita Mustangs Volleyball v Sahuaro: 6 to 7 pm. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more info. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Senior Cardio Boxing: 11 am to 12 pm. 45 minute class Tuesday & Thursday, through October. Ask instructor how this class may help symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. Visit https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog/index to register. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy lunch with us, meet new friends, or renew old acquaintances. Open to all ages & served in the Fellowship Hall on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV.
Valle Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club. Visitors are always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, September 9
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Blues Brothers: 7 to 8 pm. Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema bring their ever so popular 6-Piece “Blues Brothers Tribute Concert” to CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. For tickets & info, performingartscenter.org.
Fall Virtual Code Club: 3:30 to 4:30 pm virtual meeting. Weekly time for tweens (ages 9-13) to meet & explore how to make websites, video games, and apps using Fierocode. No coding experience required! Registration required. Email Tween Librarian Sara with name of coder to receive Zoom information: sara.dias@pima.gov. Caviglia-Arivaca Library, 520-594-5235.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Sahuarita Mustangs Football v Cholla : 7 to 8:30 pm. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more info. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Sahuarita Mustangs Volleyball Flowing Wells Invitational Tournament: 1 to 6 pm. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more info.
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings: 2 to 11:30 pm. See your favorite drivers from the show LIVE as they compete for bragging rights and a HUGE cash prize. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; tucsondragway.com; 520-762-9700.
Walden Grove Red Wolves Football v Greenway: 7 to 8:30 pm. Go Red Wolves! Visit susd30.us for more info. Walden Grove HS; 15510 S Sahuarita Park Rd, Sahuarita.
Walden Grove Red Wolves Volleyball Flowing Wells Invitational Tournament: 12 to 6 pm. Go Red Wolves! Visit susd30.us for more info.
Saturday, September 10
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday.Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Community Food Bank HungerWalk 2022: 8 am to 3 pm. HungerWalk brings everyone together to walk & raise awareness & funds to end hunger. For all ages; music, entertainment, games, activities, and more. Historic Canoa Ranch or remotely for a 1 mile stroll. Registration Link: https://www.communityfoodbank.org/hungerwalk-2022
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Park & Play: 10 am to 12 pm. Free for all ages. Join Town of Sahuarita Recreation staff for games & activities to North Santa Cruz Park; 14455 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita; 520-445-7850.
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings: 9:30 am to 11:30 pm. See your favorite drivers from the show LIVE as they compete for bragging rights and a HUGE cash prize. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; tucsondragway.com; 520-762-9700.
Sunday, September 11
Tubac Buddhist Meditation: 8:30 to 10 am. Those interested in learning more about Buddhism meet every Sunday to understand the various teachings of the Buddhist philosophy. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd, Tubac; 520-428-4984.