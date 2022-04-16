Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, April 17
Easter Services: 8 to 9am; 9:30 to 10:30 am; 11am to 12pm. Join us for Easter services. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Easter Worship For All: 10 to 11:15 am. You're invited to celebrate the resurrection of Christ at our Easter morning worship. Easter egg hunt for children following service. All are welcome! Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church; 71 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-282-4085.
Monday, April 18
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding & Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors. To receive Zoom link, register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ Letty, 520-322-6601.
Alzheimer's Association Mindful Mondays: 10 to 11 am virtual. Join us for mindful breathing, gentle movement, & tips for grateful living. These activities are open to people in the early stages of Alzheimer's / dementia. To register, contact Nallelhy Ballesteros at 520-230-1755 or Nhballesteros@alz.org.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Living With Wildlife: 11 am to 12 pm. Learn how to deal with the wildlife in your yard. Desert Meadows Park; 999 S La Hurta, GV. Charlene/Green Valley Gardeners, 520-829-0399.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, April 19
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm via Zoom meeting. Dementia Conversation. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
AAUW Green Valley Branch Meeting: 9:10 to 10:30 am via Zoom meeting. Guest Olivia Miller tells the story of the theft and return of the Woman - Ochre painting by celebrated abstract expressionist, William de Kooning, from the U of A Museum of Art in 1985. Contact Kathy Davisson at kadavisson@yahoo.com for a Zoom link.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
GV Stamp, Coin and Collectables Club: 1 to 3 p.m. Meets 3rd Tuesday every month at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: Marshall 520-909-8384 or Joyce 520-682-8424.
Reunion - Beatles Get Back: 7 to 8:30 pm. This ultimate Beatles tribute features the world's greatest veteran Beatles look and sound alike artists, performing a tribute to John, Paul, George & Ringo like none you've ever seen. CPAC, 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Call 520-399-1750 for information.
Rotary Club of Sahuarita Chartering: 6 to 8 pm. Join us for light hors d'oeuvres, networking and celebration of the new Rotary Club of Sahuarita. Distinguished guests will be part of our program. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary, plan to attend. Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse; 15455 S Camino Lago Azul, Sahuarita.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, April 20
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Parkinson's Meetings For Women, Men & Partners: 1 to 2 pm. Group sharing meeting for information and support. Meets 3rd Wednesday of every month. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
Thursday, April 21
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm via Zoom meeting. Effective Communication Strategies. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Friends In Deed Tucson Mall Trip: 10am to 2pm. Our van takes clients to Tucson Mall one Thursday per month. For reservations, call 520-625-4424.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. GVR members only. Angela Elgee will share Ishayas’ Ascension Meditation technique. Premeditation and silent meditation. Video clips on Earth Day projects around the world. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room, 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Pima County Fair 'Reunite Under the Lights': Open April 21 through May 1, 2022. Pima County Fairgrounds; 11300 S Houghton Rd. Visit PimaCountyFair.com for schedules & information.