Wednesday, June 15
As The Page Turns - Book Club: 3 to 4 pm. A monthly book club for adults! We'll read a different book each month and engage in a discussion together. Meets virtually on the third Wednesday of every month. Register at pima.bibliocommons.com/events. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GVR Canine Club Education Session: 1 to 2 pm. Help for fearful, anxious and shy dogs. All GVR members welcome; humans only. GVR Canoa Ranch Center; 5750 S Turquoise Canyon Dr, GV. gvrcanine.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Parkinson's Meetings For Women, Men & Partners: 1 to 2 pm. Group sharing meeting for information and support. Meets 3rd Wednesday of every month. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, June 16
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. A forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free and open to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for information.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club -visitors are always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, June 17
BINGO Is Back!: 6 to 8 pm. Bingo is back at Arivaca Action Center, every first and third Friday of each month through August, 2022.Come early....starts at 6pm sharp! Benefits the Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
HOPE Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. All are invited to our monthly HOPE lunch. Come for food and fellowship. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. 520-625-4712
Line Dancing At the Legion: 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Learn easy and fun line dances, then stay for the band! Non-members sign in with Annette Mesa, 520-474-8556.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, June 18
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Freaky Fast - Father's Day: 5 to 10 pm. Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, and Mini-Stocks. Tucson Speedway; 11955 S Harrison Rd; tucsonspeedway.com.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, June 19
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Sunday Meditation: 8:30 to 9:15 am. A time to meditate and reflect in a Buddhist sangha. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for information.
Monday, June 20
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. Mindful Mondays. Are you in the early stages of Alzheimer's or Dementia? Join us to relax & slow down. Contact Nallelhy at 520-230-1755 or Nhballesteros@alz.org to receive the Zoom link.
Art Show: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whimsy of Andrea art display at Posada Java running Mondays through Saturdays through August 2. Meet & Greet with artist Andrea Folts, 9 to 11 a.m., on June 20 & 22. 520-648-7870.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Mindful Mondays: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Are you in the Early Stage of Alzheimer's/dementia? Need to relax and slow down? Take a break and learn about mindfulness! Join us for mindful breathing, gentle movement, and tips for grateful living. Contact Nallelhy at 520-230-1755 or Nhballesteros@alz.org to receive the Zoom link.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, June 21
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. The Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Arizona Family Restaurant, located at 80 West Esperanza Blvd., in Green Valley at 7am for breakfast, followed by an 8am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more information.
GV Stamp, Coin and Collectables Club: 1 to 3 p.m. Meets 3rd Tuesday every month at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: Marshall 520-909-8384 or Joyce 520-682-8424.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center will be open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for information.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, your body and your relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. For information, visit gvparkinsons.org or call 520-499-3858.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.