Wednesday, July 27
Amazing Murals: 9 am to 1 pm. Ages 9 - 18 years. Use techniques like those in local murals and draw inspiration from our area landscapes. Sketch your ideas for a large-scale art piece, then we'll work together to design a community mural for someplace in Arivaca! Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235.
Arts & Crafts For Kids: registration deadline July 27. For ages 6 through 13 years. Explore a variety of art mediums and techniques each week. Runs August 3 through 31, 2022. Register at az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Sahuarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 520-445-7850.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Thursday, July 28
Free Movie Screening: 1 to 5 pm. The life of Elvis Presley. Free snack pack! Raffle prizes, free health screenings,Covid vaccinations, community health resource info tables, and presentation on Rx drug risks of misuse, resistance, and proper storage/disposal of prescriptions. Free tickets available at: tinyurl.com/freemovieELVIS Questions? 520-223-0624. Desert Sky Cinema; 70 W Duval Mine Rd, GV.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work and opportunities for local writers to share joys & frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Poet's Corner: 3 to 5 pm. Come, read, listen, share your work! Meet other poets at our informal gatherings. Not a poet but love poetry? Come, listen, share poems of poets you admire. All are welcome! Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy lunch with us, meet new friends or renew old acquaintances. Open to all ages at Fellowship Hall on second & fourth Thursdays of each month. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for information.
The Five Senses: 3 to 4 pm. Presented by the Center for Neurosciences Foundation. Discover the five senses are related to our brains and how it all works to allow us to experience the world around us. Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
TOT Time: A variety of interactive activities for ages 2 through 5 and parents to enjoy together. Register az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Deadline: Thursday, July 28 at 12 pm. Anamax Recreation Center, 520-445-7850.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club -visitors are always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761
Friday, July 29
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Saturday, July 30
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
GVS Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament: 7:30 am to 1pm. 4-Person Scramble; 7:30 am shotgun start. Golf, range balls, lunch & prizes. Chamber Foundation Adopt-a-Golf Ball 50/50 Raffle Ball Drop at 1 PM. Details & registration: GreenValleySahuarita.com. GVS Chamber of Commerce; 275 W Continental RD, GV.
Roasted Rattler: 5 to 10:30 pm. Classes: Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits, Bandolero Outlaws. Tucson Speedway, 11955 S Harrison Rd; tucsonspeedway.com; 520-762-1600.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit historic buildings, corrals & special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV, 520-724-5375.
Sunday, July 31
Fitness Court Orientation: Outdoor body weight circuit training center. Focus on total body strength, endurance, mobility and balance. Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays in August through October, 7:30 am to 8:15 am. Registration opens July 1, 2022; deadline July 31. Free to 18 years and older. Go to: az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs.
Monday, August 1
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Senior Game / Card Club: 1 to 2:30 pm. Free every Monday! Join us every Monday for a variety of card and board games. Bring a friend or make a new one here! No registration; free to ages 18 and over. Anamax Recreation Center; 17501 S Camino de Las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C.: 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, August 2
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. Meets first and third Tuesday of every month at Arizona Family Restaurant, 80 W. Esperanza Blvd. 7 am for breakfast, 8 am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Metaphysical teacher Deb on ‘methods of divination’ such as tarot, pendulums, etc. Bring your pendulum and tarot deck, if you wish. Free to those interested in metaphysics. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, your body and your relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Moanin' Frogs: 7 to 8 pm. An electrifying saxophone choir that blends genres and uplifts spirits. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: visit gvparkinsons.org or call 520-499-3858.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, August 3
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am & 5 to 6p m. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.