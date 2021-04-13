What makes ‘I DO’ last forever?

Is it luck, a wise choice, karma, pure love or a combination for a good, solid, continuously loving marriage to last for decades?
Finding several couples who continue to enjoy a long and loving life together took a bit of searching.
Here are their stories:
•
Rudy and Gerri Natalini will celebrate 50 married years on May 15.
They attended the same Catholic high school in Pennsylvania, met in their second year in a biology class, started dating in their senior year and went to the senior prom as a couple.
Dating continued when they attended Millersville University in Pennsylvania. As their relationship grew stronger after seven years, it was time to get married.
Soon after their wedding, Rudy was off to the Army and Gerri moved back in with her parents, allowing the newlywed Natalinis to save money.
“We always had ‘his friends,’ ‘her friends’ and ‘our friends.' We have similar likes and we’ve always had a sense of humor,” Gerri explained, adding that at home they have their designated responsibilities, which keeps things smooth and on schedule.
“I’m beginning to show signs of having hearing issues and we’re adapting,” Rudy admitted, with Gerri adding, “We’re trying to see it as humor.”
As “what?” becomes a more frequent household word, they continue to enjoy each other and also seeing their son, daughter-in-law and 8½-year-old granddaughter who live a short drive away.
•
Gary and Glenis Leitch will celebrate their 50th anniversary in Colorado on July 1 with their two daughters and families, including six grandchildren.
Gary had a previous marriage; this is the only one for Glenis. They met in Canada where Gary was an ophthalmologist and Glenis was hired as his assistant. She was 21, Gary was 33.
“It took a year to connect and we got along so well from the beginning. Gary was such a nice guy and so different from my previous boss,” Glenis pointed out.
What about Glenis impressed Gary?
“Her typing impressed me so much,” was his humorous comeback.
It took about a year for the relationship to develop.
“I’d help him on with his white coat. Three of us, including another woman in the office, would go out for lunch. We got to know each other more.”
After several years in Canada, they moved to Iowa for the more progressive medical system in the U.S., where Gary was thrilled to have large medical microscopes. They moved to Colorado in 1998 when Gary retired and came to Green Valley in 2014 to visit friends. It was a quick decision to make it home.
What keeps the relationship fresh?
“We have mutual respect for each other in everything we do. We still do things on our own, so we have that to talk about. We do art together and build gourd totems. Gary goes biking. I enjoy time alone in the morning.”
•
Peter and Nancy Lammers enjoyed 57 married years together and met in an amusing and unlikely way.
“I was pinned to his best friend and Peter was dating my best friend. We double dated one summer in Maine. Then my guy and I broke up, and Peter and his girl broke up. Peter asked me to go to his sister’s wedding with him, and I did.”
They dated for a year before marrying.
Peter passed away in October 2020 at age 82.
As Nancy broke the news to many friends, she was astonished to learn how he had positively affected them.
“I had no idea of the effect he had on so many people,” Nancy said, because for much of their marriage Peter traveled for business. He was a trouble-shooter for the automotive industry and had several chemical and automotive patents.
He was a pilot too, and the Lammers owned a plane for many years.
“I watched Peter, and seeing he could do it made me do it. We flew and traveled together, but we had our separate interests. He loved astronomy and astrophotography; I enjoyed playing bridge.
“Our marriage worked. There was a lot of give and take; a lot of compromise. Some people don’t. We did. We traveled together for three months waiting for our home here to be built,” Nancy remembered.
As she spoke about their happy years and lives together, one could feel the strong love that remains.
•
Jon and Marge Lind look forward to July 19 to celebrate 52 happy years of marriage, and then many more.
Marge likes to say “we were high school sweethearts” and they were — but not as students. They were high school teachers in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and were married a bit more than a year after they met.
“For our honeymoon, we drove from Wisconsin to Mexico and back — with no air conditioning. If you can survive that you can survive anything,” Marge said humorously.
“We share everything, including responsibilities. As teachers we had the same vacations and summers off together,” John pointed out.
Having common interests is very important to both.
As a couple, they enjoy traveling and each has developed new skills. Marge is creative with fiber arts and Jon enjoys pottery.
“We’re both involved in activities that involve art and we always have something to do. And it’s important to have friends with good marriages,” John remarked.
While living in Wisconsin, they would visit friends in Quail Creek. When they decided to move, Marge said it was easier because they had friends here.
Asked about their lives together, Marge said, “I couldn’t think of life without him.”
For John, it was “We’re very compatible. We’re happy.”
•
Harold and Helen Spicer celebrated 60 years as a married couple on March 18.
Helen lived in Tucson and first met Harold when he came from Ohio to visit his cousin who lived across the street. Helen was 17.
“I saw his nice 1957 white Oldsmobile convertible and I waved. I liked his car; that was the first thing. I was acquainted with his cousin, but not too friendly,” she recalled easily.
For Harold, the attraction was personal.
“She was beautiful.”
Harold visited Tucson again, and one year later Helen and Harold started letter writing. They married in March 1961 when Helen was 18 and Harold was 23.
Asked what they attribute their long and happy 60-year marriage, Harold immediately said, “To God. He is the one that has held us together.”
“We look at that as his plan. You make changes in your thinking,” Helen added.
They have four daughters, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
As a vaccinated couple, they hoped to dine out to celebrate their 60 years of marriage, and Helen said, “We enjoy each other and don’t have to go out.”
She shared a poignant quote by Rachel Marie Martin: “Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought it would be like and learn to find joy in the story you are actually living.”
How to keep your marriage fresh
Hold hands often
Encourage each other
Be the first to say I’m sorry
Forgive
Kiss, just because
