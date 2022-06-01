It’s just a box.
But when the weather looks bleak and roads may start closing, weather warnings in orange text light up digital blackboards. The catalyst for this potential driving chaos comes from innocuous, out-of-sight rusted crates hanging around areas of potential rainfall in Pima County.
One such box sits on the side of the bridge over the Santa Cruz River on West Continental Road. Within it is a stream gage used by the Pima County Regional Flood Control District to predict the likelihood of flash floods across Green Valley.
What's in the box?
“The box is a housing for streamflow monitoring equipment that is a part of the Regional Flood Control District’s ALERT Flood Warning System,” Chief Hydrologist Lynn Orchard said. “The sensors are measuring channel depth, rainfall volume and rate, and they all have radio transmitters.”
Information from the transmitters are sent into the repeater on top of Keystone Peak in the Sierrita Mountains. The signal then bounces from two more mountaintops into three destinations: the National Weather Service, Pima County’s Administration Office and to the Office of Emergency Management. These buildings receive the incoming information decoded from the radio transmissions into a number that goes into a database.
“That’s used to inform all sorts of different individuals about what’s happening with the weather,” Orchard said. “It goes to the department of transportation so they can close roads, it goes to Pima County Office of Emergency Management, it goes to different fire districts and the Sheriff's department. It allows people to view in real time conditions throughout the county that might be hazardous in terms of flooding.”
Second only to wildfires, flash floods are one of the most dangerous environmental hazards to residents of Green Valley. Fortunately, Pima County’s MyAlerts system seeks to change how people may protect themselves ahead of disaster.
Public safety net
“[The box] is part of a network that’s for public safety,” Orchard explained. “MyAlerts is a software emergency notification program operated by the Pima County Office of Emergency Management. You sign up for it, and you put in your physical address or for a place you’re interested in. If there is a hazard at that location that the county is aware of, then they can send messages directly to the individual subscriber about what that threat is.”
The ALERT Flood Warning System was created in response to the 1983 catastrophic floods across Pima County. The network has continued to grow with at least two additional units every year since 1984. The unit hanging over the Santa Cruz River on West Continental Road has been in service since 1987. As it continues to monitor rainfall, data secured from these stations about the weather can be viewed online for the public.
“Take advantage of the system’s ability to notify individuals of hazards they should be aware of,” Orchard explained. “It’s an all-hazards type of system. The more people that subscribe the more people we can provide information to during emergencies.”
MyAlerts has continued to grow and be included in a greater net that involves reading data about additional non-weather or non-flood related hazards, such as its use during the Bighorn fire as it helped notify MyAlerts subscribers to evacuate. Orchard notes that of the non-weather hazards, it can notify users about dangers including shootings.
Stitching it together
Looking back at the box hanging over the dried vegetation on the Santa Cruz River in Green Valley, it’s clear now that it’s gearing up to shoot signals to analysts in waiting as monsoon season begins to rear its head come June 15. However, this streamflow monitoring system (one of 140 across the county) isn’t the only one that should be readying for the coming weather. Orchard encourages people to use the website as it can send notifications to your phone, including texts, emails, and phone calls.
“We work hard for public safety, and the more people that are aware of this program and what we’re doing for monsoon preparedness is great,” Orchard said.