WHAT IN THE WORLD: Sculpture's essence of river & ancient plant

When coming upon the Green Valley Post Office on 50 Continental Road, you’ll find a winding tower sprouting leaves somewhat akin to a palm tree just west of the building. Spiraling up toward the sun is a curvy metal cage filled with colorful rocks behind dark brown bars. On top are leafy-shaped flaps with colored reflective stripes of glass.
Reaching towards the sky, the sculpture called “Agave” was designed by two artists, Juan and Patricia Navarrete from Taos, New Mexico.
“This sculpture, ‘Agave,’ near the intersection of Continental Road and the I-19 frontage road, was created in 2010 as part of Pima County’s Interstate 19 Frontage Road improvement project,” Jonathan Crowe, principal planner at the Pima County Department of Transportation, wrote in an email.
According to the proposal from the artists, Agave has two distinct pieces to the overall design that each represent a different aspect of the Santa Cruz River and the relationship with the agave flower in early colonial history.
“The river has played an important historical role in this region for centuries, it inspired us to reinterpret its essence,” the Navarretes said in their proposal.
Upon closer inspection, amidst the collection of rocks are some that are blue. The blue stones are Kino Blue Rocks to give the impression of water, as the twisting of the tower represents the flow of the Santa Cruz River. The two benches near Agave also have these kino blue rocks inside of them, as they help unify the aesthetic and drive home the point of the river connecting so much.
The top of the structure represents the various applications of the Agave plant as “the flowers and other parts are edible, utilized in cooking, as medicinal treatments, and many other applications in everyday life,” the proposal said. The plant’s antibacterial properties in the sap were used for healing wounds and inflammation.
“The Tohono O’odham shared with the explorers on the Juan Bautista de Anza Trail many uses of the agave plant,” the proposal said. “Native Americans processed the roots to make soap while the very strong fiber obtained from the leaves were used for making rope and paper and the thorns on the leaves were used as pins and needles.”
The luminous dichroic glass attached to the carbon steel leaves represent the “luminosity reflected on plants after a rainstorm.” As one walks around the sculpture, the color of the glass changes as the sunlight reflects off the glass.
There's something to be said about a single-purpose object that represents another with so much utility, but that's for another time. For now, the Navarretes' sculpture requests reflection, not just on the construction and appearance of it, but the history and help its brought to so many people.
It’s a legacy that many people can’t seem to leave behind, which makes it all the more impressive that a plant can do it so easily.