Every roadside memorial you see driving back and forth on your commute is a different reminder for whomever else passes by.
It could mean the end of a life, to be more cautious driving, and a hint of what’s ahead for everyone and how much that’s amplified while on the road.
White crosses, plaques, miniatures, and even beds of colored rock, all these roadside memorials, (or descansos) are markers where people have died on the road and a memorial was created to mourn and warn.
The purpose of these markers vary depending on who you ask: either they're dangerous according to law enforcement, or it's a place of reverence for family and friends.
“Safety is always a concern with roadside memorials — both for those who may visit a memorial and for other drivers on the highway,” Public Information Officer of ADOT Garin Groff said. “If a roadside memorial poses an immediate safety risk, it is removed and stored for retrieval by the family.”
While it irks the law at a glance, for onlookers, there’s no denying the creativity and artistry many of these memorials and descansos have. Beyond white crosses, there are some with various flowers, painted stones, statues or wreaths. Sometimes you’ll see food, additional bedding for the miniatures, and even a photo if it can be snuck in (ADOT does not allow for photos at memorials).
As creating memorials is one way to remember where a loved one passed, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends another way that, in their eyes, doesn’t create safety hazards. While “state law prohibits the placement of items like memorials within the right-of-way of a state highway,” according to Groff, it doesn’t stop people from continuing to place them.
“We recommend that friends and families adopt a section of rural highway in Arizona in memory of a loved one,” Groff said.
Many have, while it isn’t the explicit purpose of adopting rural highways, acting as a memorial for a loved one is a particularly popular use of them, while not the only one.
With each roadside memorial that is propped alongside the road, the person being memorialized becomes another statistic in the yearly examination of statewide crashes. Victims of car accidents aren't always in cars, as they may be pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, and even pedalcyclists.
According to ADOT’s Crash Facts report in 2020, there has been an average of 917 fatal car accidents each year since 2011. Last year, 235 pedestrians were killed in car crashes, 160 motor vehicle drivers and passengers were killed, and 33 pedalcyclists died as a result of a car crash. Numbers from ADOT are expected to be update later this July.
The ultimate takeaway from any descansos or memorial is just to mind the road. It's never a guarantee you'll be getting anywhere in one piece, regardless of how defensively you drive. Even worse to consider, you may be responsible for someone else not getting to their destination, either. It happens, but how often it does will take a collective effort from everyone behind a wheel.