WHAT IN THE WORLD: Evolution of church windows, cross & owls

As one slides down the pew at the beginning of a service in the Valley Presbyterian Church — sitting down, grabbing a Bible, and looking up to begin — it's likely he or she will see the cross in the arched glass window directly in front of the mountains beyond the church. Seeing through the symbol of their faith is a simultaneous reminder of what they’re here for and who was with them prior.
The cross is a memorial to the late Associate Reverend Fred Morrison. Standing in front of the glass picture window in the sanctuary, the cross is the most recent addition to the church which began 44 years ago.
Originally built with stained-glass windows, the first architect was quickly fired. Shining light through art is one traditional measure of worship, but why block the natural beauty seated ahead? These are mountains, after all, and what better way to look up and forward to God than to have in front of you a testament to His grandeur?
With this mindset, the church brought in a second architect who understood there was a need to see the mountains. Circling the property, he sought out the best view with his folding chair. Working hard by standing around, the second architect stood on the folding chair looking forward until it was decided that the best place to install a window was in the sanctuary.
But before man had a final say in whom this house should be home to, Great Horned Owls flew in and nested up in the light fixtures and rafters right outside the window. The congregation would be graced with new life by the owl chicks every year, much to the dismay of the pastors. How can people focus on the message when it’s competing with Animal Planet? As the church leaders continued to feel taunted by the energetic chicks bouncing across the windowpane, the owls quickly became beloved by the community.
Soon irony took to the story of the church, as the owls and their cycle of life would only go away after cancer overwhelmed Reverend Morrison. Anne Morrison would go on to commission a frame of a cross as a memorial for her late husband. This would simultaneously act as a gift to the church. Soon production began on the cross. First planning and then action. And so, as the arc-welders wielded their torches, a scene nearly reminiscent of the Stone Age took place, and the owls collectively dusted off at the sight of a controlled stream of fire while the welders toiled.
Three panels of glass were constructed to support the arch-shaped window that would house the cross. Soon, the form of a cross was standing in the middle of the transparent arch right before the mountains. Work is never done, however, as 2016 brought a new wrinkle to the story, (or a crack, if you will). Stress manifested itself as church leaders noticed the middle pane of the window was cracking due to a stress fracture.
Since the glass is arched at the top, glaziers couldn’t get glass to match. Compromise between the church and the window was reached, and the middle panel of the window became three separate pieces in different colors to continue upholding the view of the mountains and the cross within. Most may miss this as they look down at their scriptures or are focused on the sermon. Though, if you’re seeing this, you may be missing the point.
“We look out into the cross out into the world,” Reverend Dr. Craig Lindsey said. “Instead of just looking out into the mountains from which our help comes, we look out into the cross.”