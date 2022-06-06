Call boxes — you’ve seen them. Up and down the busy road that is I-19. They hardly seem to stick out from the desert hues that set the backdrop for the gray metal poles with dirty yellow boxes attached as a white or blue sign sticks over it. They’re on standby — ready, willing, and waiting for their moment to send smoke signals to the Arizona Department of Public Safety dispatch center.
But is DPS listening for the call boxes anymore? Are they still important to the Arizona Department of Transportation to continue performing maintenance? Are they still viable in an era with decent cars and even more advanced cell phones?
In 2014, it was reported that there were 11 out what used to be 12 call boxes still remaining. Now, none are left on I-19.
According to a final report by the AZDOT that focused on the Nogales to junction I-10 in March 2017, remaining call boxes along I-19 were to have their power and communications leveraged in order to expand an Intelligent Transportation System and its applications across the state. It’s a fancy way of saying that whatever juice they’ve got left will be siphoned into the broader system.
But why are they being fed into the Blob? Simply put: they're outdated. Mobile network standards that keep moving forward with another generation, along with refinements in smartphones, have replaced the need for call boxes.
“The phones have been removed because of low call volumes and because they were not compatible with 4G,” ADOT Public Information officer Garin Groff explained.
In world where 5G is taking its turn, it’ll only be a matter of time before call boxes become another symbol of nostalgia propagated by a generation that will never have had to use them … or they’ll go the way we remember dial-up: a stepping stone on the path to streamlined connectivity and communication with a larger world.
