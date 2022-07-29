Purchase Access

Built in 1963, the East Center is Green Valley Recreation’s oldest center. With its distinctive architectural style and prominent location at the east end of Esperanza Boulevard, this center has become a Green Valley landmark throughout the years.

Upon closer inspection, however, it is revealed that it also represents certain long-forgotten histories relating to Green Valley. Across the front of the building are various plaques and dedications memorializing influential community members of the past.

Rose Garden

The Rose Society of Green Valley established the landmark rose garden in March of 1990 and dedicated it in April of 1990.
Betty Ryser Memorial

The statue in the front of the East Center appears to be a fountain, but it is actually the memorial for Betty Ryser from 1995.
Frank Ryser Memorial

Frank Ryser was one of the founders of the Rose Society of Green Valley, which established the Rose Garden in 1990.


