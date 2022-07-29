Built in 1963, the East Center is Green Valley Recreation’s oldest center. With its distinctive architectural style and prominent location at the east end of Esperanza Boulevard, this center has become a Green Valley landmark throughout the years.
Upon closer inspection, however, it is revealed that it also represents certain long-forgotten histories relating to Green Valley. Across the front of the building are various plaques and dedications memorializing influential community members of the past.
The Rose Garden in front of the East Center is one of the most notable landmarks in town. It was established by the Rose Society of Green Valley in March 1990, and was dedicated April 19, 1990. Names from the garden dedication plaque, located on the wall of the center, include Rose Society founders Frank Ryser and Betty Ryser, whose memorials can be found in the Rose Garden, as well as the Women’s Auxiliary of the Men’s Garden Club, and the Kiwanis Club of Green Valley.
Started by two men in 1980, the Men’s Gardener’s Club didn’t get its name changed to theGreen Valley Gardenersuntil 1999. The plaque's meaning continues to grow as some members of the club passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic within the last three years. Marilee Crumley, the president of the Green Valley Gardeners, hopes for the club to continue its education of gardening for anyone interested. While the tree from the dedication seems to have disappeared, the plaque remains.
With three identical benches outside the East Center, and a fourth dedicated to members of the Kulbarsh family,the Green Valley Kiwanis Club has been a helpful source to the youth communities in and around Green Valley since 1971. The club provides scholarships, recognizes students and works closely with Career and Community Leaders of America and the Builders Club, just to name a few. Lee Kulbarsh was the treasurer of the Kiwanis club, and died Feb. 22, 2021. His plaque was placed on one of the Kiwanis Club’s benches, and was placed with plaques remembering his parents, Beverly and Harold Kulbarsh, and his son, Kyle Kulbarsh.
Not much is known about the start of the Green Valley Duplicate Bridge Club. Unfortunately, most of the history of the club died along with most of its original members, but we do know that it was started some time before 1977. In the fall of 1977, the Green Valley Duplicate Bridge Club reported that it had topped 20 tables for the first time during that season. As for the crape myrtle tree, no one seems to know this one is either.
Nor is any history available for the Green Valley community Christmas tree, yet this plaque sits in the ground at the East Center. The only mention of a community Christmas tree is from December 19, 1968 when the tree was lit at the “Recreation Center,” now known as the East Center. It seems ironic having a plaque placed in remembrance of the tree, yet no one actually seems to remember.
