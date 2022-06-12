It’s been 11 years since they started reaching for the sky together.
Along the roundabout off West Continental Road into South Camino Del Sol stands a statue glistening in 100 degrees weather titled “Doves of the Desert”. Spiraling together into the sky, the two spirit birds have been thematically representing couples of Green Valley helping each other up throughout their retirement.
However, it almost didn’t happen.
“I didn’t know what I was gonna propose,” Tucson sculptor Nicholas Burke said. “I went down to Green Valley that day, and I made it up on the spot. I didn't have any idea what I was gonna tell them.”
Burke came across the opportunity as he was selected out of three finalists chosen by the then-Tucson Pima Arts Council (now The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona), as part of the ongoing effort to put one percent of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s budget towards public art.
“You have to sell something that doesn’t exist yet. It’s a little weird, somewhat nerve wracking, and a little irritating,” Burke said.
Burke was given the opportunity by the council to present his idea based on his previous work, his general approach to creating public art, and how much they liked him.
“I had remembered that doves mate for life,” Burke said. “A lot of retired couples end up in Green Valley, and just the thought of two together, uplifting and lofty, and a nice life-catching symbol of couples sticking together for a long time. And they liked that. I got goosebumps and thought ‘hey, that is a good idea.’”
The decision was given the green light the same day Burke presented and was later called to start. The statue was commissioned in 2011 for $15,000 and completed by Burke and his assistant, Smith Darby.
"It was exciting because I never saw in its state it was going to be in," Burke said comparing the final sculpture to a smaller version he made for his second meeting with the council.
Made of fiberglass and steel, the statue stands between several bushes in the center of the roundabout as cars circle in and out.
At 64, Burke finds the piece important to himself. “I like it. I think it'll stand the test of time forever. I think it’s very modern, but it's also kind of art deco-ey. It's symbolic of a really good thing.”
