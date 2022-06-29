WHAT IN THE WORLD: An Interstate exit to nowhere

It’s a waste of space, but it wasn’t always meant to be.
Should one ever get lost and need to make a quick u-turn on Interstate 19, they’ll find Papago Road to be a pretty safe bet to do so. Providing brief solace, the open space of Exit 87 is decorated with tire marks and broken beer bottles with semi-trucks providing the soundtrack over the bridge.
There isn’t another road to traverse, nor is there anything enticing you to jump the gates on the opposite ends of the road. No grand adventure ahead, just a breather to adjust your GPS. Once you've straightened out, you may stay … or you may leave.
While the space may strike some as a wasted opportunity or wasted taxpayer money, the truth is that Papago Road wasn’t meant to be without ambition.
In the 1970s, the Arizona Department of Transportation constructed I-19 with the Papago Road interchange in mind, expecting further development beyond the boundaries of ADOT. Today, there aren't any plans for the road by ADOT.
“ADOT's current five-year construction program does not include any funding for work or changes at the Papago Road interchange,” ADOT Public Information officer Garin Groff said.
The exit is under the jurisdiction of the San Xavier District, one of eleven political subdivisions of the Tohono O’odham Nation, who also has no plans to further develop the “road.”
“The original intent of the exit was for a development which never manifested,” said John R. Baskett, Principal Planner at San Xavier District. “Exit 87 was created in the 1970s and we at San Xavier District were not consulted.”
For now, Papago Road remains untouched by development and planning departments across the state and the neighboring nation. But that doesn’t mean it's without purpose. Empty space is always an opportunity to stop and breathe. To think. Readjust and then move on with life.
Should we all be so lucky it’s as convenient as Exit 87.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone