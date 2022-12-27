The Christmas holiday hoopla is now gone, and New Year’s Eve will soon welcome 2023. It’s an ideal time to plan something new to look forward to.

To help raise funds for the non-profit Tubac Center of the Arts, the annual one-day home tour is the next event to plan for and anticipate.

IMG_7524.JPG

A home on a horse ranch features two saddle seats and an oversized fridge in the kitchen.
IMG_7585.JPG

Tubac Home Tour co-chair Sandra Corbitt (L) and tour guide Mimi Anderson (R) show off a colorful tile scene in a circular kitchen.
IMG_7543.JPG

The dark furnishings of this home contrast with a light-filled backyard featuring a swimming pool and mountain view.


Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?