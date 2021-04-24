Welcome to Pima County Parks

Welcome to the first installment of our Pima County Parks and You! This bi-monthly column for the Green Valley News will inform you about recent updates in the local Pima County Parks, along with some educational tips to help better enjoy the parks. This first article is all about what to do in the changing of the seasons from winter to spring!
Spring has sprung and summer is just around the corner. With warmer weather, the vegetation is becoming greener and the natural world is hustling and bustling all around us. It is an exciting time at Historic Canoa Ranch, Canoa Preserve and Canoa Hills Trails parks, all of which are Pima County parks in Green Valley. It is wonderful seeing everyone enjoying the outdoors at each of these locations.
The recent seasonal change provides a great opportunity to bring up some proactive precautions so that your time outdoors is safe and enjoyable.
To help avoid heat stress and exhaustion, try to schedule your time outdoors during the cooler temperatures in the beginning or towards the end of the day. Remember to bring lots of water with you and wear appropriate clothing that protects you from the sun.
Watchable wildlife is in abundance in the surrounding area and many of us travel to parks to view these wonderful critters. When using trails and paths it is important to stay on the established pathways. Traveling on maintained trails helps to avoid any potentially unfortunate interactions with wildlife, especially if your pet is with you.
Speaking of pets, did you know it is a park rule to keep them on a leash in our parks? Keeping your pet on leash allows you to have better control during your activities, keeping you and your furry family members safe and happy.
Another way to keep your pets happy is to walk them outdoors during the cooler hours in the morning and evening. A good way to check if it is too warm outside to walk your pet is to place your bare hand or foot on the ground. If it is too hot to keep them placed on the ground it is too hot to walk your pet. Remember to clean up after your pet and bring plenty of water for them to enjoy too.
Being prepared for the outdoors is always an important factor in the Southwest. We hope you enjoy visiting the parks as much as we do.
Looking for more information on Pima County parks? Visit www.pima.gov/nrpr to search any park in the County to learn more before your next visit.