“Warhol and Basquiat: Art World’s Most Notorious Bromance” was the topic presented at the Nov.16 art lecture by Tucson Museum of Art Docent Judy Tracy.
The subject brought an audience of 36 to the Joyner Green Valley Library to learn about the working relationship between Andy Warhol (1928–1987) and Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960–1988).
Warhol was an American visual artist, film director, producer and a leading figure in the visual art movement known as pop art. He lived openly as a gay man at a time when it wasn’t widely accepted.
Tracy said he gained fame with his illustrations of cans of Campbell’s soup, portraits of Marilyn Monroe and record album covers.
Warhol’s 40-inch square portrait of Monroe titled “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” unveiled in 1964, sold for $195 million earlier this year, and is the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.
Basquiat was an American visual artist of Haitian and Puerto Rican descent. His success came in the 1980s as part of the neo-expressionism movement, which was a reaction against conceptual and minimal art of the 1970s.
He integrated words with images, illustrated many skulls and portrayed recognizable objects including the human body in an abstract manner and in rough and violently emotional ways often using vivid colors.
He rejected traditional composition and created a style of art characterized by raw, expressive brushstrokes.
Each artist was legendary for his individual style—Warhol’s mechanical-type style vs. Basquiat’s hand-made graffiti style—yet the two worked well together blending Warhol’s stylized symbols and Basquiat’s rather improvisational approach.
Between 1984 and 1985, Warhol and Basquiat merged their dissimilar styles into a dynamic group of works on canvas.
“Warhol and Basquiat created 200 works together. Jean-Michel was offended at being called Warhol’s mascot,” Tracy said.
Two commonly used logos in their art included GE (General Electric) and Amoco (American Oil Company now owned by British Petroleum) received mostly negative reviews.
Warhol also became Basquiat’s landlord on the Lower East Side (from 1983 to 1988).
Warhol died in 1987, at age 58 from heart failure after gall bladder surgery. Basquiat began failing from drug use and died in August 1988, before his 28th birthday.
