Want to take a hike? Be prepared, aware

Hiking offers scenic opportunities for exercise and socializing, but it needs to be done carefully and by following hiking guidelines.
One of those guidelines: never hike by yourself.
Bob Maurer, author of “Go Take a Hike,” said hikers must follow the leader but often don’t pay attention because they’re socializing.
For novice hikers and those not heeding advice from the leader, it’s easy to get disoriented, he said.
COVID-19 has had a negative effect on local hikes. Maurer said the last organized hike led by Will Presley with Tubac Social Climbers was on Nov. 16 along the Anza Trail. Presley plans to pick up local hikes again on March 18.
TSC runs by e-mail and has about 50 hikers on its list. Before COVID-19, there would be a hike every Monday morning, ranging between 5 and 7 miles with an elevation gain of 500 to 1,500 feet.
With one leader, Presley likes to keep his hikes to a maximum of 20 folks. If the list drops below 20, he’ll add a couple of names but not before a brief interview “to avoid catastrophe.” If the hiking prospect successfully answers the questions, he or she can be added to the group list.
To go on an organized group hike, Maurer said at this time it’s still important to wear a mask and aim to keep the 6-foot distance.
“If you want to hike, join a club or group. In Green Valley, there’s GVR’s Hiking Club, and it has rules. In Tubac, there’s Tubac Social Climbers. Also, talk to neighbors. Start out easy and ask questions such as 'how much weight should I carry? What will the hike be like?’ ”
Anyone 55 and older who is new to hiking should ask a lot of questions to ensure the level of hiking is suited to the age and experience of the hiker.
“Physical activities are stimulating socially, which is good for brain activity. On a hike everybody pretty much does the same thing, but some do it easier than others,” Maurer explained, adding it’s important to make the hiking experience as pleasant as you can.
The Madera Canyon Nature Trail is 5.3 miles, is accessible all year, features beautiful wildflowers, and is good for all hiking skill levels. It’s primarily used for hiking, walking, nature trips and birdwatching.
Santa Cruz County is an ideal destination for bird and wildlife photographers and hikers. Attractions include Patagonia Lake State Park, the Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve and scenic backroads.
Who should not hike?
“Anyone with physical problems. And never hike alone. Let people know where you’re going,” Maurer advises.
If hiking in the summer, wear clothes that are lightweight and light-colored. Keep in mind that darker clothing will trap the sun’s heat. Some hikers prefer lightweight, sun-protective clothes that covers their arms and legs. Other hikers use sunscreen and prefer a tank top and shorts.
Pack a small kit to include a water bottle or two, bug spray, Band-Aids, hand sanitizer, snacks and a jack knife. Toilet paper and a plastic bag are advised depending on the trail amenities.
And a few safety tips: Some hikers underestimate Arizona weather. Dry heat can be deceptive, and some hikers don’t bring enough water. It’s important to be hydrated, stay on the trail and listen to the leader.
Maurer’s book, “Go Take a Hike,” is available at the Tubac Nature Center and the gift shop at Tubac Center of the Arts. Proceeds benefit the Tubac Nature Center.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.