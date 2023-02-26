Sally Warren’s extensive collection of ice cream scoops is a standout centerpiece in her Green Valley kitchen, and she loves the reaction of guests and visitors who see them for the first time.

They smile and are happily amazed seeing a wall with a display of more than 80 ice cream scoops.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?