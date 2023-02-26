Sally Warren’s extensive collection of ice cream scoops is a standout centerpiece in her Green Valley kitchen, and she loves the reaction of guests and visitors who see them for the first time.
They smile and are happily amazed seeing a wall with a display of more than 80 ice cream scoops.
The collection took root several decades ago and started with one scoop she bought when a business was closing in Eskridge, Kansas. That single scoop triggered the growing collection. Now the collection has 100+ scoops with some kept in storage.
“My husband Rod and I are from Kansas and Nebraska. There are many antique shops in the small towns in these states and I think I shopped in most of them. After leaving Kansas we lived in the Chicago area, then several places in Colorado and I continued to hunt the antique shops,” Warren said.
Road trips across the U.S. over the years helped add more scoops to the collection.
After Sept. 11, 2001 when the Warrens' plans to fly from Denver to Hilton Head, South Carolina were cancelled, they drove instead.
“Some of the oldest and most unusual scoops were found in the small Southern communities. Most of the scoops in my collection are hand powered, and almost all of them have an identifying mark such the size, patent pending or shop the it came from,” Warren explained.
Though the scoops often look the same, many are different in some way. Warren said the oldest scoops are brass, some are "pot metal," some have wooden handles, some have plastic-colored handles and some scoops are aluminum.
“I have some scoops that my friends have given me over the years with handles that have a cow, an ice cream cone, a pig and a Coca Cola bottle,” she said, pointing them out.
Warren’s skilled husband designed the ideal display.
“The display hangers for the ice cream scoops were crafted from common door molding. The pegs that support the scoops were simply short pieces of dowel. To ensure that each peg was angled the same way, a simple ‘jig’ was used on the drill press,” he explained.
The display is conducive to comments and questions from visitors.
“Common questions include: What is the oldest scoop? How does this one work? Why did you collect ice cream scoops? How did you put them up? Do you like ice cream, and is that why you collected them?”
“The answer is no to the ice cream although we have one container in the freezer. I just found them to be interesting from a mechanical standpoint,” Sally said.
“This is a fun collection and although I don’t collect many now, I enjoy talking about them, explaining them and why I bought a particular one,” Warren said.
For anyone who has a special collection they display, it’s likely because the items are a happy connection to their childhood and the past, or there’s a sentimental attachment to the items. Collectors also enjoy the thrill of the hunt adding to the collection.
