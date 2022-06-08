JUNE 2022
Green Valley | Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse
• Volunteer Showcase Wednesday, November 2 at GVR West, 10am to noon
ONE-TIME VOLUNTEER OPP FOR GROUPS OR INDIVIDUALS
• Just want a short-term volunteer gig for yourself or a group? Candlelighters Family Camp needs your help June 3-5 at an overnight camp for local children with cancer and their families — Camp Lawton on Mt. Lemmon from Friday, June 3, 2 pm, to Sunday, June 5, at 2 pm. Volunteer registration and training are necessary. Link for registration: https://forms.gle/Cb6kA6RP4CqP4mQLA. OR you or your group could help at mealtimes to assist the staff: dinner Friday 6/3 – 6 pm to 7:30 pm, breakfast Friday 6/4 – 7:30 am to 9:30 am, lunch Saturday 6/4 – 10:30 am to 2 pm, dinner Sat 6/4 – 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, breakfast Sunday 6/5, 7:30 am to 9:30 am, lunch Sunday 6/5 – 10:30 am to 2 pm. Beverly, 520-777-4911, info@candlelightersaz.org www.cadlelightersaz.org
CIVIC/COMMUNITY
• Take your volunteering to the next level! Work with Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse’s (GVSVC) new and existing Volunteer Agency Partners to help share their information and identify potential volunteers. Or become our computer savvy liaison to match volunteers with volunteer opportunities that meet their needs and interests. Your social media skills would be most appreciated to manage social media outlets besides Facebook and keep our website current and effective. Joyce, gvjoyce53@cox.net www.gvsvolunteering.org
• Want to bridge the border and create community through education, cultural exchange and social investment? Volunteer with the Border Community Alliance (BCA): assist with BCA events, help in the office, help with publicity, serve as our representative on tours and field trips. Suzy, info@bordercommunityalliance.org or fill out our volunteer application at www.BorderCommunityAlliance.org
• You can really help the White Elephant Thrift Store by volunteering when the store is open to customers: mornings, Monday through Saturday! You will delight in meeting lots of people, be amazed at what they decide to purchase and keep our community charity alive and thriving, especially this summer. Karen, eocfair@qwestoffice.net, (520) 625-4119.
ANIMALS
• Love horses? Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary has a perfect spot for you at our ranch in Amado and/or at Gulliver & Friends Boutique in Tubac. Apply for ranch: https://equinevoices.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/volunteer-information-form and/or boutique: https://equinevoices.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/gulliver-friends-boutique-volunteer-information-form. Ranch volunteers must complete the basic orientation: $25 fee for course and Level 1 T-shirt for volunteering. Brenda, 520-398-2814, brenda@equinevoices.org
HEALTH/WELLNESS
• Millions of Americans are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, and you can do something to help! Here are four Alzheimer’s Association® volunteer opportunities: 1) Community Educators provide programs to community audiences. 2) Early-Stage Social Engagement Leaders plan and implement social engagement events/activities. 3) Support Group Leaders create a safe, open environment where people share experiences to better manage the shared problems of dementia. 4) Community Representatives raise awareness of Alzheimer's Association programs/services. Nallelhy. 520-322-6601, Nhballesteros@alz.org www.volunteer.alz.org
• Like helping people and multi-tasking? Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita sure could use your help in the very busy front lobby to assist with checking in people, handing out packets, making copies of insurance card. Kristen, kristen.newbold@northwestmedicalcenter.com
• You can give the gift of companionship to home-bound seniors with the Valley Assistance Services’ VAS Friendly Visitor Program! Each client’s home has been assessed to make sure that they are safe for VAS volunteers. Then the clients and Friendly Visitor Volunteers fill out simple questionnaires that highlight past and current careers, interests, hobbies, and community involvement. Based on their answers on these questionnaires, clients and volunteers with similar interests are matched. The goal in this program is for these two people to form an ongoing relationship in which the volunteers visit the clients in the clients' homes two to four times per month. These visits usually last for about an hour at each visit and now there are more clients requesting a friendly visitor than we have volunteers to visit them. And we also need drivers, especially during the summer! Wes, 520-625-5966, w.moulton@valleyassistanceservices.org
DRIVERS NEEDED DESPERATELY
• Enjoy driving and meeting new people? Friends In Deed is an all-volunteer organization that provides services at no charge to Green Valley/Sahuarita residents. We really need your help this summer to transport clients to medical/dental appointments in Green Valley or to Tucson. Drive your own vehicle (stipend offered). Visit https://fid-gv.org/volunteer-application to download an application, complete and bring into our office on the southwest corner of La Canada and Camino Casa Verde (301 W Camino Casa Verde). Jan, opsdirector@fid-gv.org
• You can make sure homebound residents don’t go hungry! Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona needs your help as a meal delivery driver. Deliver meals one day weekly, Monday through Friday. Drivers are scheduled a regular day and route if they can commit to driving weekly or we have substitute opportunities. And/or you can deliver pet food once a month! Roxanna, 520-622-2593, roxanna@mobilemealssoaz.org www.mobilemealssoaz.org
HOSPICE
• Like listening to life stories? Arista Community Hospice in Green Valley needs your compassionate listening skills to provide friendly companionship to patients. Training provided. Rosy, 520-307-0330, rcunningham@aristahealthaz.com
• Share a few hours of your time twice a month with those who live in their homes or an assisted living facility in Green Valley/Sahuarita and are on the last journey of their lives. Heartland Hospice offers volunteers a two-day training to prepare you for hospice visiting, complete with certification in hospice. You will provide companionship, read, listen to a patient’s stories, play music, run errands, walk a dog, do a craft or puzzle and be a great comfort to the patient and their families. Melanie, 520-325-2790, Melanie.Hover@Promedica.org www.promedica.org
EDUCATION
• Do you enjoy technology? Joyner Green Valley Library needs tech savvy volunteers to assist patrons in our computer lab and with printing, copying, and faxing. Just commit two hours once a week in the morning. Deborah, 520-594-5295.
