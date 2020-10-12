Volunteer Fair 2020 going virtual

To help fill a need for volunteers at several local and Tucson nonprofit agencies, a Virtual Volunteer Fair is set for Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is being offered by the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, the Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association and the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse.
The two-hour Southern Arizona Virtual Volunteer Fair will offer information from several organizations including Friends In Deed, the Amado-Green Valley Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Posada Life Adult Day Services, and Valley Assistance Services in Green Valley.
The Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, Heartfelt Income Ministries, the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, Interfaith Community Services Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, and United Way VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program) are located in Tucson.
“It doesn’t matter where you live. You can volunteer virtually. You can link up with people and do something worthwhile and keep you busy at home,” said Diane Diamond, community and professional development director of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse. “COVID has caused a lot of isolation and loneliness. Getting involved will help you to feel less isolated.”
The overall message to anyone interested in volunteering is: “A pandemic doesn’t stop the needs of families in our community and it doesn’t stop people who are true volunteers. Community organizations have readjusted their operations to meet CDC guidelines and created new ways for volunteers to help virtually or at home,” said Meredith Bode, community engagement manager of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.
This event will highlight local and area non-profits that need volunteers and can offer virtual and at-home ways to volunteer safely. Each organization has created a short video describing opportunities they have available for residents to work from home and include making phone calls, managing special projects, and serving on a board via Zoom.
Opportunities to volunteer to drive or visit people would require volunteers to wear a mask.
“We’re delighted to be able to work with the United Way and the Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association to offer the Virtual Volunteer Fair to the community,” said Joyce Finkelstein, executive director of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse.
To keep an interesting pace for viewers and potential volunteers, the two-hour Virtual Volunteer Fair will include polls, contests, prizes and appearances by local personalities. Organizations and representatives will be online during the fair to answer questions.
Prizes and financial support are being provided by Tucson Electric Power.
To register for the Virtual Volunteer Fair go to: http://www.unitedwaytucson.org/virtual_volunteer_fair
