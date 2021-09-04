Volunteer Corner: What volunteers most likely don't want

I’ve interviewed volunteers from dozens of different organizations. Most love what they do, or they wouldn’t do it. None of them wants to sound like a complainer. However, sometimes folks will talk about things they didn’t like about a volunteer experience. Here are the most common responses from volunteers who have told me what they do NOT want.
They don’t want:
• To be bored. Volunteers should never be asking themselves why they keep doing this. An engaging, challenging, and meaningful learning experience retains people for a long time.
• To be ignored. Maybe you go through training and work a while and no follow up, not even a “how’s it going?” Perhaps you propose something and it’s shot down. Paying attention to volunteers, especially at the beginning, is essential.
• To feel useless. If you’re by a phone that doesn’t ring or behind a counter where no one shows, it can get old fast. Volunteers know they’re unpaid, but they still want to feel like they’re useful. They want to learn to do it themselves, and be trusted they can.
• To feel underappreciated. It is amazing how much more productive and content people are when they get a little praise.
• To feel like an outsider. Maybe you want to help veterans, but you’re not a vet. If you’re treated like you’re invisible because you are not an “insider” it can create a really negative experience. Volunteers don’t want to interfere with any special bonds, but they don’t want to be snubbed, either.
• To be confused. There is no worse feeling for a volunteer than to not know what to do or say. Proper training is critical.
• To feel left out. Most people want to learn as much as they can so they can be a part of the organization. Bringing volunteers into all things possible and realistic in the operation and then trusting them to step in when needed is just forward thinking.
• To feel used. I once worked for an organization where I was the strongest volunteer, so I was always assigned only the most physical jobs every shift. That’s OK up to a point. Stacking, scrubbing, and schlepping are fine, but not forever. Everyone has told me they will gladly accept menial tasks staff doesn’t do, like stuffing envelopes, but not to the point they start to feel used.
• To feel they are missing something. Volunteers want to know they have all the resources, knowledge, tools, and information they need to be able to do the job right.
• To feel they are doing something unimportant. They need to be given clear evidence that their contribution is somehow making a difference.
• To feel isolated. Unless a person really wants to be alone, it’s always good to encourage volunteers to work, socialize, and laugh together whenever possible. Camaraderie builds contentment, and closed-up cliques can quickly crush a newcomer’s enthusiasm.
• To be taken for granted. We can always count on her to take care of it. Yes, she will take care of it, but she needs to know somebody noticed.
Sometimes volunteers disappear and no one knows why. Isn’t it pretty important, then, that we all take note of what volunteers don’t want just as much as what they do want?
