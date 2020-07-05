Volunteer Corner: Ways to volunteer on your own

The Covid-19 pandemic changed everything. Our lifestyles and the way we interact and do business will never be the same. Volunteering is no exception. Even so, here are a few ways you can still help others easily and safely:
• Exercise and give — occasionally you can find opportunities to sign up for a walk or bike “athon” to help raise money for a cause while keeping your distance.
• Donate blood — there is no easier way to become an unsung hero.
• Check on someone living alone — make the effort to offer a little chunk of time that might not mean that much to you, but means everything to them.
• Take on a task — cook a family-sized dish for a busy mom, do a chore for a friend or neighbor, maybe just pick up trash along a roadway.
• Organize a project — if the common areas in your neighborhood are looking shabby, instead of just complaining, make some calls to invite a small group to get together to spruce things up.
• Sponsor, coach, or umpire in a kid’s sports program — put some money or time into helping youngsters have fun and relive a little of your own youth.
• Learn first aid skills — make the commitment to prepare yourself to be ready to help someone in an emergency.
• Unobtrusively and politely strike up conversations — we can learn so much if we listen outside our own little walls, especially to older people whose experiences are usually well worth hearing, and children whose innocence and enthusiasm can renew our spirits.
• Go back to school — you might have to go through a chain of command and be fingerprinted to work with kids, but you can also do something as simple as donating items to a teacher’s classroom.
• Volunteer from home — nonprofits are adjusting their models, so ask for ways you might contribute something by phone or computer.
• Start a holiday fund — set aside a few bucks each week to prepare for the holiday season when you can help supply turkeys for the Salvation Army dinners, or buy a bike for a foster kid, or maybe you sew or knit or bake or make something that can be given as gifts to the needy.
• Display your special talent — if you can play an instrument/sing/read/lecture, most assisted living facilities would love to have you safely share with residents.
• Clean out your pantry — if it isn’t essential and hasn’t expired, drop it at the food bank.
• Give gift cards — surprise a soldier, a women’s shelter, kids at a cancer center, your postal or garbage person, almost anyone who could use a little boost.
• Just be nice — how much effort does it take, really, to smile at a stranger, tell your spouse or kids you love them, compliment a worker or a business, tip a little more, phone a friend, neighbor, or relative?
Consider one of these simple gestures. If you want to do more, contact the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse and they will help you find the perfect place to regularly give back. The main thing is to remember to keep pulling together as Americans during this crisis, and to try to do the little things to take care of each other.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org