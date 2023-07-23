At Northwest Hospital, we truly understand what it takes to care for our community because they are family, friends and neighbors. To save lives, give hope & bring comfort to our patients & their families is not just our job — it’s our mission.

Volunteers are extremely important to our organization. They help in so many ways that allow the staff to do other things to produce better results for our patients. Whether it’s at the information desk, medical records, on a unit as a clerk or helping in the ER, volunteers ease the burden of other positions.

Lolita Lopez.jpg

Lolita Lopez enjoys helping out at many departments at Northwest Medical Center.
Julia Patin.jpg

Julia Parlin is one of the volunteer chaplains at Northwest Medical Center.


Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.

