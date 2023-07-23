At Northwest Hospital, we truly understand what it takes to care for our community because they are family, friends and neighbors. To save lives, give hope & bring comfort to our patients & their families is not just our job — it’s our mission.
Volunteers are extremely important to our organization. They help in so many ways that allow the staff to do other things to produce better results for our patients. Whether it’s at the information desk, medical records, on a unit as a clerk or helping in the ER, volunteers ease the burden of other positions.
At our location in Sahuarita, our volunteers are the first person a patient or visitors see when they walk into the lobby. A happy face, a smile, a good morning or “How can I help you?” goes a long way. The volunteers seem to help take some anxiety away from the patient/visitor. They know we will help them get to where they need to be.
Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” Every volunteer is selfless, giving, kind and generous with their days, because they want to be, not because they have to be. Kristen Newbold said this, “Volunteers add to our community, to the hospital community and to our staff. I always say, the volunteers are the mortar to our bricks! They hold us together!”
Lolita Lopez is one of our volunteers that helps in different areas at Sahuarita. She says, “I have been a hospital volunteer for over 13 years, and I cannot think of a better way to give back to the community. Helping people in any way is very gratifying, especially in a medical setting.”
Julia Parlin, one of our chaplains, says “I appreciate the opportunity Northwest Hospital gives me to volunteer in the community where I live and work.”
We invite you to come volunteer with us at any of our locations, but if not with us, please find a place to volunteer and help others with your expertise, knowledge & love for helping others! You won’t regret your decision. It enriches your heart and soul.
Like Confucius said, “Find what you love and love what you do.”
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.
