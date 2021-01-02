Volunteer Corner: Volunteer Clearinghouse successes bode well

Our country has lionized warriors, explorers, performers and presidents, and usually rightly so. But there also have been countless heroes who nobly and noiselessly raise humans up to be more capable of caring for each other. Those “behind the scenes” people we label volunteers are the reason for the creation and growth of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse.
About 15 years ago, John Geiger, a retired University of Dayton provost serving on the Green Valley Community Coordinating Council, echoed concerns that the next generation moving here might not be as likely to volunteer. Former Green Valley News editor Kathy Engle, among others, had promoted the idea of a volunteer center, so the council formed a committee to look at it.
“We became convinced that the solution would be to work with various volunteer coordinators of nonprofits,” Geiger recalls.
He and then-executive director of the council, Joyce Finkelstein, spearheaded the movement. A summit in 2007 led to a task force that discussed funding, publicity and workshops that included an annual luncheon. La Posada’s Barb Salazar set up for local volunteer managers. The new organization held its first showcase of volunteer opportunities at the library in 2008 and opened an office at the Performing Arts Center in 2009.
Website expert Bonna Cunningham walked into that office one day and offered to volunteer. “You need a website,” Geiger remembers her stating. He couldn’t believe his luck. Cunningham continues to provide essential technical expertise to GVSVC, which moved to offices at Friends in Deed in 2013, finally settling last year into their new office at Valley Assistance Services. They remain part of the Pima Council on Aging.
“Another wonderful thing was (GV News editor) Dan Shearer gave me the chance to write a column on volunteering,” Geiger added.
Influential in creating community solutions, Finkelstein and Geiger were tireless and persistent in making GVSVC what it is today. Geiger is now contentedly engaged with fellow La Posada residents writing their memoirs, and Finkelstein remains GVSVC’s volunteer manager, only one of many roles she continues to play as a community leader.
Communication specialist Diane Diamond organizes free professional development workshops for managers, and has increased outreach using innovative ways to target new volunteers. She and Cunningham also guide agencies in adapting to the dramatic effects created by the crisis.
“COVID has moved all gatherings and in-person volunteering to either virtual or pandemic-safe environments,” Diamond said. “So it has challenged managers to rethink how people can volunteer and keep communication channels open with those that are in the wings.”
She also cites as new challenges ahead the shifts in demographics and generational changes in how people want to volunteer.
“Family volunteering has become important, as has youth volunteering. Younger volunteers will reshape organizations, and opportunities will be more diverse in time, commitment and talent,” Diamond explained. “Budget cuts and increased services will bring volunteers a bigger share of the spotlight, like first responders, as organizations find they cannot survive without them.”
Finkelstein agrees. “I think volunteering will rely more on working on a project or program, as opposed to volunteering weekly for an extended period, and we have seen the impact that ‘virtual volunteering’ can have, so we will see that continue and increase.”
GVSVC will have to adjust, she said. “We need to reach out to a more tech-savvy cadre of potential volunteers. Social media will evolve and we will need to stay current, as well as consistently find ways to market the Clearinghouse.”
GVSVC will continue to be there for anyone who wants to give back.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org