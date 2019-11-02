Volunteer Corner: VAS sees large rise in local needs

The stats now are fantastic — more jobs than workers, stock market through the roof — so it’s all good for everybody, right?
Then why have the numbers of people in need tripled in just the last year at Valley Assistance Services, a local organization dedicated to finding solutions for people right here in this area, with many folks often desperate for help?
“I’m shocked,” VAS Executive Secretary Gay Larson acknowledged. “Until I came to work here, I did not realize the depth of it. I don’t think the community realizes the true need that exists here.”
“People seem to be overwhelmed by life in general,” Executive Director Chris Erickson agreed. She explained how VAS is scrambling like never before to keep up with providing assistance to this exploding number of young and old alike who are just trying to hang onto the basics.
“There’s a big difference between living in a rural area and in the city,” she pointed out. “Rents are much higher here, transportation is more challenging, and there are so many struggling with limited incomes.
“A person should be spending maybe a third to a half of income on rent,” Erickson said, but her staff finds most of their clients are paying way more than that.
Wages have remained stagnant, while housing, food and medicine, healthcare and child care, and the cost of keeping a car have gone way up. An accident or illness, a job loss or seasonal layoff, a rent or utility increase, a car breaking down — almost any unexpected occurrence can create an immediate financial crisis.
VAS helps about 5,000 qualified clients per year. Many are single moms and young families, folks out of work or scraping by on low wages. They offer classes on budgeting and job hunting, as well as one-to-one attention and support from staff members like Joey Zimmerman, an RN who maintains a remarkable 92 percent success rate in getting people back to work and on their feet.
An increasing number of aging people, maybe someone down the street from you, often widows who lost half their income overnight, are straddled with the skyrocketing cost of medicines and higher out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare. Many can’t drive anymore. Some are trapped by loneliness, memory loss, or a chronic health issue. Others worry every day about how they can maintain what little they have.
“Their Social Security is not keeping up,” Larson said.
“This is a quiet and proud generation, so usually this goes on behind closed doors and is never talked about or seen,” Erickson added.
VAS averages about 100 requests per month just for a ride to the pharmacy, the supermarket, or maybe a doctor appointment from one of 31 volunteer drivers. There are about 15 other volunteers and seven staff that include four RNs — Erickson is the only one full-time — who assist in a variety of capacities.
“Our mission is to keep everybody safe and independent, and we’re true to that,” Erickson proudly declared. But VAS desperately needs more volunteers, especially drivers and office help.
“We haven’t even hit our busiest season yet,” she noted.
Asked why he volunteers, one driver said, “I do it because when I will need it someday, I hope someone is there for me.”
Maybe you could find the time to drive someone to the store or an appointment a few times a month, or maybe you could help in the office once a week. Any contribution can make a big difference for one of your own neighbors.
It’s really not all good for everybody out there.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org