Volunteer Corner: Strong camaraderie among Fire Corps volunteers

A Yale Divinity professor once told his students that no one whistles a symphony; it takes an entire orchestra to play it.
A fine-tuned orchestra of volunteers with the Green Valley Fire Corps has managed to form an extraordinary personal bond while providing valuable tax savings and service to their community.
“They are an incredibly gifted and community-minded organization,” said Green Valley Fire District Outreach Coordinator L.T. Pratt. “They are family, really, giving service to their own neighbors and friends.”
They visit 2,100 homes per year, Pratt pointed out, performing duties that save taxpayers about $200,000 annually.
“Eleven people started it in 2006,” administrative volunteer Peggy Allen explained. Her husband was a founder, she said, and volunteers have logged 100,000 hours since then.
“My husband was from New York, and 9/11 really got to him,” Allen said. And that's when she started cooking meals and baking cookies for firefighters and still does — 120 dozen last year. “It’s fun to give back,” she noted.
Today, nearly 50 dedicated volunteers work four-hour shifts each in Green Valley and part of Sahuarita. Whether it’s installing safe-entry lock boxes, servicing smoke detectors, removing unwanted animals, performing safety checks, maintaining data and customer service, collecting Christmas toys, or planning their upcoming pancake breakfast on Jan. 24 that raises funds for uniforms and operations, they work as a team. They even qualify for workmen’s compensation.
For only $20, teams make regular visits to check and clean smoke alarms and change batteries, a service so popular it’s a challenge to keep up. For $75, they will install a key lockbox so firefighters and EMTs can get to an emergency without breaking in.
“We’re responsible for keeping them busy in the field,” affirmed administrative volunteer Peggy Cederstrom. “Our business got so big we had to change to a two-year cycle. We get 30 percent new customers every month.”
Karen Knoll schedules four trucks in addition to her field work, always battling endless last-minute changes and inevitable volunteer turnover.
“It’s a challenge, but we try to accommodate everyone’s schedule,” Knoll says.
They adhere to strict guidelines.
“You always have to have two on a shift, especially for safety reasons,” said 12-year veteran Dennis Mart, who has seen and done just about everything with the Fire Corps. He explained their work with live burn training in cooperation with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Their volunteers do everything they can to support and assist firefighters, he said.
“Many residents know us through requests for animal removal, mostly rattlesnakes,” Mart noted. “Spring and fall are our busiest times. Our mandate is not to harm them. We give residents the option to keep it around if it’s not a rattler.” They have their favorite places to relocate them.
“One homeowner said they had a herd of them,” joked John Knoll. Teams have seen them everywhere, even inside houses and cars. “People should be warned to keep garage doors shut,” he cautioned.
“The most I’ve seen in a shift is seven,” added John Lewis. He has only been with the Corps for two years, but already sees the priceless intangibles their services provide to the elderly. “Sometimes it’s something they just can’t do anymore.”
Occasionally they have to be very patient and repeat things while showing love, support and flexibility, he explained.
“There’s a segment of the population out there that is really alone,” John Knoll noted.
“I asked a lady who just lost her husband, do you need a hug?” Karen Knoll recalled.
“I love it, and it’s a challenge, but I want to be there 100 percent for the field crew,” declared Jan Misner, who interviews new volunteers and arranges for training. “We train them with a field crew so they can see everything we do.”
These retired volunteers get close to each other, and it’s obvious that it’s not really work to them. They’re enjoying every minute together.
“You shouldn’t retire from something, you should retire to something,” John Knoll said.
They are an unsung and unselfish orchestra playing some beautiful music for their neighbors, and they can always use more instruments.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org