Volunteer Corner: Stepping up to combat Alzheimer's

Alzheimer’s is one of the most feared diseases we tend to worry about as we age. Most of us know someone facing it, or we know a caregiver struggling to handle the cognitive decline of a loved one. It terrifies us when we ponder either situation, but as Teddy Roosevelt put it, “You do what you can with what you have where you are.”
Arizona has the highest growth rate in the country for this illness. Green Valley/Sahuarita is a sensitive area because of its unique retirement demographics. It’s estimated that 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the U.S., and Arizona expects to experience continued steady increases in Alzheimer’s diagnoses over the next three years.
The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for volunteers in this local area who are willing to walk to the front of the line to help in the battle against this intruder into the minds and memories of millions of people, perhaps even a member of your own family or a neighbor or friend.
“We need people right away to step up,” said Nallelhy Ballesteros, Alzheimer’s Association Southern Arizona support programs manager.
Based in Tucson, the organization wants to expand its incredible work into the Green Valley/Sahuarita community, hoping to attract those special few strong enough to make a commitment that will significantly impact the lives of those in our community who suffer from Alzheimer’s, as well as those who care for them.
Imagine yourself as a critically important Support Group Facilitator providing those dealing with dementia and their caregivers informative educational and emotional support in a safe online group setting, transitioning to in-person once Covid clears. Ballesteros and her team provide all the training, help set up the meetings, and make sure volunteers are confident and ready to lead. She knows the trepidation some will have with virtual communication, but you’ll ease into it and learn everything you need to know under expert supervision.
“I’m with them the whole time to help them work through it,” she said. “They can do sessions with me until they feel comfortable on their own. You get used to it quickly. We want strong leaders who are flexible and can rise to a challenge.”
Volunteers are needed in other roles as well.
Community Educators are trained to provide information, dispel myths, and encourage communication in the community regarding the disease by conducting a presentation each month to local organizations. It’s a great opportunity for individuals comfortable with public speaking.
Early Stage Social Engagement Leaders schedule and implement social activities for participants. Community Volunteer Leaders raise public awareness of programs, especially in underserved locations, and Community Representatives promote and represent the Alzheimer’s Association by creating and participating in community events throughout the year that keep details about the organizations and its purpose in the public eye. They serve as liaisons between the Alzheimer’s Association and local neighborhoods, rural counties, business and civic organizations, and faith communities.
Faith Outreach Representatives connect specifically with faith leaders and congregations to offer opportunities to join in the fight, and Promotores serve in a variety of ways to create and maintain a connection with Hispanic populations who can use assistance from the association.
We don’t all have to feel helpless. Whether Alzheimer’s has had some effect on your life or not, you can be an integral part of a noble crusade to fight this dreaded disease right here in your own backyard.
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or phone 520-625-5966 x 600.