Volunteer Corner: Step up on front lines with VAS

Though this pandemic has been primarily a scary, frustrating inconvenience for most of us, it has circuitously stricken the most vulnerable economically and psychologically, leaving many feeling utterly helpless. If you have ever wished you could help fight back, here’s a volunteer team you can join that’s throwing some much-needed punches around here every day.
Valley Assistance Services (VAS) is always on the front lines, from Sahuarita to Rio Rico. Executive Director Chris Erickson summed it up with simplicity: “It’s been a different world after Covid.”
She knows that’s an understatement, since she’s witnessed an explosion of negative effects on VAS’s countless clients of all ages. Many are desperate. People have lost jobs and income; older people are isolated and scared; eviction and hunger threaten; depression can be overwhelming.
VAS staff and support volunteers have watched their financial assistance caseload skyrocket from 150 a year to 150 a month, she said. They work with families who often have nowhere else to turn. Forced to do appointments only, VAS also faces regulatory guidelines, Covid protocols, and unfortunately the challenges from an increasing number who seem to continually, or for the first time, focus intentionally or unintentionally on becoming or remaining dependent.
“We don’t want people to depend on the system,” Erickson insisted. “Our goals have always been to help people break that cycle.”
VAS has always been a champion for carefully vetted, qualified struggling families and individuals navigating SNAP (food stamps), rental assistance, and other programs that get them immediate help. But it also focuses on budgeting, computer skills, and job hunting so people can get back on their feet. A new workforce center is being planned as they seek to renovate their cramped space, where they currently house five other organizations.
“We’re seeing during this crisis that some people are not eating right and are perhaps unaware of resources available to them,” she noted. VAS has now partnered with the Diaper Bank so it can get those hygiene products out directly, and they will soon implement a school supplies/breakfast backpack for kids in Santa Cruz County.
Staff was increased by a third, and 75 new volunteers stepped up. “The community just seemed to come together for us,” Erickson said, but VAS still is really desperate for more volunteers who want to have a visible impact on their neighbors’ lives. Requests for help through its transportation program, for example, which uses volunteers to drive older clients to appointments and shopping, have increased by 300 percent.
In addition, its Connect with U team is averaging 1,300 calls a month to socially isolated seniors, many unable or too fearful now to leave the house. “For some it’s maybe the only call they get,” Erickson said.
Volunteers are trained to engage the seniors, pick up their spirits, and make sure they check how they’re doing. The U.S. Geriatrics evidence-based SHIM program has VAS nurses collaborating with the Green Valley Fire Corps in doing risk assessment and education to prevent falls, currently about 130 a year, among fragile seniors.
“People want to age in place,” Erickson explained, “which is good, but it creates the need to transport them and look in on them for what they need.”
A Touch that Cares, VAS’ only fee-based program, provides meds management and information support and advocacy for those struggling with that medical maze out there. “Health affects all we do,” she said.
Covid is overwhelming people, but it won’t beat VAS. They are one of our most dedicated local human services agencies, always battling back, and you can be a part of that.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org