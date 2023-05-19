Recently widowed, Diane Diamond will soon be moving closer to family. She leaves a legacy of selfless service to this community as a valued volunteer, though she is convinced that she received more than she gave. Surviving surgeries and personal loss, she has relied on the work and the friendships.
“Volunteering has been an anchor,” she declared. “It gives me purpose. It gets me through my personal struggles.”
As the Communication Specialist for the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse for 10 of her 14 years in Green Valley, she built relationships all over Pima County. She also worked on grants for the Sahuarita Food Bank, handled membership for SCORE, program planning for SAVMA, and managed White Elephant’s Facebook page. She has provided countless professional development experiences for a variety of Southern Arizona non-profit volunteer managers, tirelessly contributing to improving life for all of us.
“I have met so many I never would have known otherwise, and I’ve witnessed how people stay young even as they are aging.”
She marvels at how many residents in this area go unnoticed as they happily give back every day.
“Do you want to make a difference in the life you have been given? Challenge yourself,” she puts it. “You have something to give.”
With a background in consulting, planning, communications, publishing, and managing education programs for the trade associations of credit unions, thrifts, and banks, Diane had to organize huge events and interact with people at all levels, ages, and backgrounds to help them understand the intricacies of their jobs and the government regulations they were required to follow.
“Volunteering is like a big business around here,” she noted, “so it has been a way for me to use my professional experience in Green Valley.”
She has witnessed first-hand those in need locally. She says she’s grateful to have the opportunity to have an impact in others’ lives, even in small ways. “Volunteering is providing a kindness beyond a donation.”
There are so many who face barriers to happiness, safety, and security in their lives, she said, and volunteering can help attack poverty, loneliness, isolation, addiction and any number of physical, economic and psychological issues.
“People don’t realize how many are out there behind the scenes unselfishly giving. The gift of time to people is probably the most precious thing you can share.”
Diane says the “bigger community,” as she describes it, “matters to me,” and we should try to do what we can to help improve the world we live in and the strangers we may never know.
But, for Diane, it’s the getting more than the giving. Volunteering has been a lifeline for her.
“I have learned new skills, and just knowing you can still learn has been a blessing. I always get a sense of accomplishment, and I have met so many wonderful people doing it.”
Even though she has given so much to so many, she says you can’t forget those intangible benefits you will gain for yourself, especially when you reach the final third of living.
“If you want a richer life, volunteering gives you joy you can’t buy.”
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone