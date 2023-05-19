Diane Diamond.PNG

Diane Diamond volunteered 10 of her 14 years in Green Valley and maintains that she received more than she gave to others.

Recently widowed, Diane Diamond will soon be moving closer to family. She leaves a legacy of selfless service to this community as a valued volunteer, though she is convinced that she received more than she gave. Surviving surgeries and personal loss, she has relied on the work and the friendships.

“Volunteering has been an anchor,” she declared. “It gives me purpose. It gets me through my personal struggles.”



Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?