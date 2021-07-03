Volunteer Corner: Say adios to those senior ruminations

If you have been a retired senior citizen for some time and the rodeos, road trips, and gem shows have become a long ago “been there, done that” situation, maybe you are experiencing some of these pretty typical retiree ruminations:
• Guess I’ll read a little, walk the dog, and take a nap. Same thing tomorrow. Is this all there is?
• I notice I’ve started looking at the clock a lot more.
• I used to get excited about things.
• How did I get this old?
• There’s nothing on TV anymore.
• Let’s see … what shall I do today?
• I don’t laugh as much I used to.
• Sometimes it seems like life is slipping away from me.
• I don’t know if I can look back and say I did something that had some impact, some value.
• Sure seems like we’re getting on each other’s nerves lately.
• I have a lot of acquaintances, but I miss the closer friendships I had when I was working every day.
• I’m in a rut.
• Most of these friends on Facebook aren’t really my friends.
• Maybe if I moved somewhere else I’d be happier.
• Never thought I’d become a couch potato.
• Maybe I’ll play some Solitaire.
• Money doesn’t seem to matter that much anymore.
• I guess I have to admit it; I’m lonely.
• I might be pretty good at that, but I’m really not sure if I want to make the effort.
• I suppose I could do the laundry again.
• I wonder how many times a day I complain about something.
• I’m tired of just sitting around.
• I suppose I shouldn’t have retired this early.
• When was the last time I heard from the grandkids?
• I can’t believe I’m pacing the floor and talking to myself.
• I’ve seen all there is to see around here.
• My life is just plain boring.
Many experts agree there is a very normal funk that can strike much of the retired population far from their grandchildren, sinking into the same old routine. Even a passionately played sport or hobby can get stale.
If only one of these sounds a little bit like you sometimes, then you should get in contact with the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse and start exploring some of the opportunities available for you to do something meaningful to help others around you. It will spark a new fire in you.
You can get back out into the community. It could be a new adventure at a time when you need something you can look forward to, something that will give you gratification and a sense of accomplishment.
Volunteering allows you to learn. It brings new people into your life, some who may become good friends. It can improve and preserve your mental and physical health. It will stimulate you. It will make you feel good. It reduces depression, loneliness, negativity, and your risk of dying younger.
But most of all, it might give you purpose again, a reason to get up in the morning.
You need to quit ruminating and start illuminating again.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org