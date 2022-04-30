Volunteer Corner: Resource Center teams up with Food Bank

People lining up to collect food products are what most picture when they think of a food bank. Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s unusual for some folks to try to characterize that as part of a system that promotes “just another handout.”
The second part of the official title of the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center (SFB-CRC) contradicts that depiction and effectively proclaims their commitment to providing much more.
The food bank’s resource center is designed to give people a chance to stand on their own, and volunteering to be a part of something like that can be especially rewarding. You would be reaching out with a lifeline to help someone become more financially stable and independent.
“The food bank continues to meet the immediate need for food, but people are not looking for a handout,” SFB-CRC Executive Director Carlos Valles affirmed. “They are looking for an opportunity to better their lives. Survey after survey, most clients have stated their desire to be more self-sufficient.”
SFB-CRC looks at what the business community wants and which skills are needed to get the best shot at employment. They work with the Chamber of Commerce, area employers, and the Economic Development Department at the Town of Sahuarita to stay current.
CRC’s workforce development programs are going to need volunteers who can pass along their expertise and assist those who will be instructing to ensure that students get the best training possible. Anybody with a background in any specialty that could provide job skills and is willing to commit as a volunteer teacher for a multiple weeks' package of instruction will be able to make a huge difference in someone's life.
These programs are a direct path to help low-income adult residents find work. Pima Community College has already been lined up to offer six-week courses to prepare students to become certified caregivers and/or certified nurse assistants. Grant money is in place to help eliminate barriers with transportation, tuition, and child care for clients who want to train in that area.
A newly constructed state of the art kitchen in the SFB-CRC’s new facility provides the opportunity to train line and prep cooks. Computer classes will be offered to teach basic skills that can lead to employment opportunities. A Northstar program for digital literacy will be implemented, and there are plans for 3D printing instruction.
“We’re looking for mentors and coaches who will walk alongside individuals and families so they have a far greater rate of success,” Valles said. “We need volunteers with experience in a commercial kitchen who can share skills with those looking to enter the restaurant and food industry, and as we begin to identify other needs in our community, we will continue to look for volunteers to help fill roles.”
Prior to the pandemic, SFB-CRC and their partners also offered a number of family support programs, including benefits screening, tax preparation, dental screenings, parenting, and child literacy. The plan is to make most of those programs available again. Reading to children or helping them with their own reading while their parents shop or attend a class, for example, is going to require volunteers as well.
“We’re evolving into a one-stop hub,” Valles stated. “We will provide programs that help strengthen families, provide quality services that promote positive outcomes, and continually listen to our community’s needs.”
You can call 520-777-7675 or go to info@sfb-crc.org to find out how you can be a part of it.
