Volunteer Corner: Quality of life during final journey

If you have ever gone through the heart-wrenching experience of wanting to be everything you can be for your loved one during a time of impending death, then you know what hospice is all about.
Heartland Hospice, with its 12 dedicated volunteers, provides comfort and companionship for the patient. For the caregivers they offer respite and help with household tasks such as meal preparation, light housekeeping, and so much more. There is no price one could put on the value of what they do to lighten the load and lessen the anguish.
The pandemic has unfortunately taken a toll, though, especially with patients.
“It has been very overwhelming for some,” acknowledged Volunteer Coordinator Genie Patterson. “It has distanced them from loved ones and can lead to feelings of isolation.”
It has not stopped Heartland volunteers from their pledge to be present. When family or friends can’t be there, volunteers step in.
“Our volunteers are committed to spending time checking in with our patients to ensure they feel connected while being distanced from loved ones,” she said. “Many make phone calls or visits through windows to check on their physical and mental well-being when they can’t be there in person.”
Robert “Bobby” Betterton, Heartland volunteer and Ph.D. student at U of A’s College of Medicine, agrees. “COVID has presented many challenges,” he says, citing the disruption of routine for patients in assisted living facilities, and all the new safety protocols that require masks, shields, gloves and temperature checks, as well as the risks when patients and families desperately want to be close to each other in such a critical time of need in their lives.
His study and research in his field help him understand the effect that the shutdown of recreational and social activities has had on caregivers. Without these outlets to relieve stress and get them some time away, he said, it makes it much more difficult for the mind to cope, and he can see the increased anxiety as a result.
Betterton got involved after watching his mother caring for his grandparents in hospice. He saw it firsthand, thankful for the volunteers present for his family, and hopeful that he too is providing the same level of compassion to the people he visits.
“I’ve received nothing but appreciation from the families I have interacted with. I can see the sense of relief in the caregiver’s face as though a weight has temporarily been lifted from their shoulders,” he said. And patients often become close friends with volunteers.
Volunteers are updated with the latest information from NHPCO two or three times a week, Patterson noted, and are constantly screened and trained in hygienic procedures and proper use of equipment. And Heartland is right on top of battling the problem of reduced contact.
“We believe it’s important to develop a new strategy for volunteers in order to continue normal services for patients, so we have created opportunities such as emails, newsletters, cards and check-in phone calls,” she said.
They are also incorporating technology that allows virtual communication when in-person visits aren’t feasible, and training their volunteers how to use it, she explained.
“Our volunteers are critical. They enhance the quality of life for our patients during their end-of-life journey. We look for people who are compassionate, sincere, and have a genuine desire to serve others.”
We all, of course, face the inevitability of death. For those of us with more years behind us than in front of us, it becomes the unwelcome elephant in the back room of our minds that peeks out from time to time. But, once the days of acceptance arrive, organizations like Heartland Hospice will be there for us and for our families, too, and can help us face it with dignity and peace.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org