Volunteer Corner: Parkinson’s group welcomes helping hands

If you have ever known anyone with Parkinson’s, or a caregiver for a person with Parkinson’s (PWP), you are probably aware of what a long and arduous journey through life it can be. One of the misconceptions is that it’s primarily tremors and balance. It’s actually much more than that.
“It’s a full body disease,” said Char Ostlund, president of the all-volunteer Parkinson's Support Group of Green Valley. Not all have tremors, she said. Destroyed neurons deplete dopamine levels, which affect movement and create physical difficulties, but each PWP is different in what they have to deal with, how they deal with it, and how long they deal with it.
Experts say it’s not a death sentence and that you will likely die with it, not from it. Symptoms do worsen over time, affecting daily living and presenting daunting challenges to the PWP and the partner — who eventually becomes a caregiver. Anxiety, apathy, depression, fatigue, cognitive issues, trouble sleeping, and other “non-movement” changes can emerge, she said, and once diagnosed are often treated with medication. Changes in lifestyle are inevitable, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you are “doomed” to a wheelchair or unable to carry on with life.
Like most of their volunteers, Ostlund cares for her spouse John, diagnosed 21 years ago, and she emphasizes the group’s mission statement with him, just like every other member of the group — stay mentally Stimulated, physically Active, and socially Connected (SAC).
“Exercise is the most important thing,” she insisted. Their instructor, Mia Lee Cooper, normally leads free exercise classes with weights and balance work on MWF at 9 a.m., at Valley Presbyterian Church, barring Covid restrictions, for 20 to 25 members, some while seated. This is the key element in slowing progression and helping PWPs live a better life, according to movement disorder specialists.
The organization provides lectures, a newsletter, lending library, and other information for members, and organizes social gatherings, meetings, and interest groups in arts, games, and exploration, mostly by Zoom during the pandemic. “Living well with Parkinson’s requires staying active,” they urge.
“Anything to give them something to do on their own,” Ostlund agreed, noting that apathy is usually a huge obstacle facing caregivers. Social interaction is critical as well, she added, especially as the disease progresses. “You lose connections with those who can still do things you can’t do now,” she explained, “and you can become isolated, and that’s not good.”
Caregivers support each other and maintain a respite fund to help reimburse members for the cost of hiring a substitute caregiver, which gives them a break. Funding is made possible by grants from the Country Fair White Elephant and support from other donors in the community.
There are many ways to help, Ostlund said, so they really appreciate volunteers who don’t even have a connection with the disease. “We welcome anyone who would like to help,” she notes.
Their 12 volunteer board members coordinate activities and raise money, and a dozen more serve food, make wellness calls, and do the newsletter. The tech committee helps homebound members keep connected, and their support group leaders meet with women and men separately for sharing and discussion.
There is no charge to join or attend activities or meetings. Folks can come when it’s convenient for them. Just check www.gvparkinsons.org for details.
Yes, it can be unpredictable with good and bad days, but the volunteers at Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley are there to help PWPs and their partners better understand how to live the best lives they can.
Note: Char Ostlund recently fell and broke her kneecap. Members of the Parkinson’s Support Group immediately stepped in to help, a testament to the volunteers in this organization.
“They have provided meals, picked up groceries, done household chores, driven John and me to appointments, even washed my hair,” Ostlund said.