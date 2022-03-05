Volunteer Corner: NMC Sahuarita offers volunteer choices

If you have ever been a hospital patient in distress, or a patient’s family member with stress, you know what a difference it makes when you get a kind word, smile, anything that provides a little bit of comfort.
If you are a person who would like to make that kind of difference in someone’s day, Northwest Medical Center (NMC) in Sahuarita would love it if you would consider helping out. Opened in 2020, it’s part of the Northwest Health Care system that has served Tucson for more than 40 years. Strong in cardio programs, they remain on the cutting edge in surgery, care, and mental health services.
NMC Sahuarita is a conveniently-located 18 bed facility with 24 hour emergency services, and front desk volunteers are often the first people you meet. They are an integral part of the operation, providing visitors with information and direction. They are trained by those who understand the importance volunteers bring to the success of health care services for patients and their families.
When anyone is preparing for a hospital stay, procedure or program, or just coming in to visit a patient, they need to know where to go and what to bring, restrictions, guidelines, and other helpful information that will make the visit the least stressful it can be. Volunteers greet, answer questions, and even escort them to the appropriate spot.
“During this time of uncertainty, we can sure use you if you are a people person,” said Volunteer Services Supervisor Kristen Newbold.
Retired ministers and others qualified to provide spiritual care are also always needed as volunteer chaplains, bringing comfort to those who request it, and once the Covid stranglehold on all of us is hopefully lifted, many other traditional volunteer opportunities will resurface.
People can help out in medical records, imaging, materials, and transporting patients to parking and within the facility. Typically volunteers can choose a morning or afternoon shift as needed. Chaplains can work once a week or on call or both. They could really use volunteers at the GI entrance right now to direct patients coming in for testing to help take some of the load off the main desk volunteers. Everyone is given the appropriate training and will be able to discuss a schedule that’s best for them.
“We will be flexible with people who want to contribute,” Newbold said.
If you are involved in crafts, either as an individual or a group or club, you also have a unique opportunity to give from home, Newbold noted. If you contact her (kristen.newbold@northwestmedicalcenter.com), she will follow up with you or your group to explain how you can create much needed gifts like quilts, blankets, caps, warmers, and many other items that bring comfort, especially for children and the elderly.
She knows crafting herself. Active in veteran causes, notably Stars for our Troops, she creates messages on the stars taken from tattered American flags to give to vets, police, and firefighters to remind them they are not forgotten.
If you think about what it was like when you went through that stress of hospitalization or the worry you experienced as a hospital patient’s loved one or friend, this is a great chance, whether in person or from home, to give something simple but so essential to make it an easier time for another.
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or phone 520-625-5966 x 600.