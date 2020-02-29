Volunteer Corner: Modest, multi-talented volunteer an inspiration

I sometimes run into a volunteer who will never be recognized with an award, but whose mark on a slice of humanity is nonetheless indelible and unmistakably remarkable.
Armed with a powerfully positive perception of the circle of life and an open acceptance of the inevitability of death, Emma Sezzi has brought a gentle wisdom to hospice patients and their family members, brightening what can be their darkest hours.
She met Genie Patterson, Heartland Hospice volunteer coordinator, in Mexico not long after her lonely struggle to care for her own husband of 54 years, who died in 2011. Hospitalized with exhaustion from the ordeal, she stated nevertheless, “I owed it to him.”
She learned about hospice services and immediately embraced its comforting benefits and wanted to share them with others. “It was actually a wonderful transition, believe it or not,” Sezzi said.
A Heartland hospice volunteer ever since, she realizes the power it can provide in making the final days more bearable.
“I never know what I will find when I enter a home,” she explained. “My job is basically companionship.”
That’s one of the modest understatements she often makes regarding her lasting impact on those who trust her. She encourages these people near the end of their lives, mostly veterans, to tell her their stories, folks out of the spotlight but lives nevertheless well lived, and then records it all and prepares a booklet for their families. These “life reviews” become precious memories for those left behind and grieving.
“I just feel so fulfilled doing this,” she pointed out.
But Sezzi does so much more than that. The former businesswoman, model, and musical theatre star also volunteers five days a week helping local Mexican immigrants prepare for citizenship. A native Argentine immigrant herself who speaks three languages, she guides primarily older females to tackle English, civics and U.S. geography, but also teaches them sewing and crafts, even how to swim, as she was once a competitive swimmer.
Her most lasting influence, though, is convincing so many that they are valued even though they have come to believe through their culture that they are no longer useful as they age. She gives them confidence, assertiveness, awareness and strength.
“More than anything else, I want these women to feel empowered,” she explained. “I try to make them think for themselves and stand up for themselves. If someone treats them poorly because they don’t speak English well, I remind them — you tell that person I speak two languages and you only one!”
Still a world traveler at 83, who once sailed completely self-sufficient for seven months from San Francisco to San Carlos in her 60s, Sezzi urges them to not be afraid of trying anything new. Her flashing eyes form a disarming but determined look that simultaneously coaxes and challenges.
“First thing in the morning, you tell yourself I can do it,” she says to them. “I remind them I was once where they are.”
With grace and astonishing energy, Emma Sezzi exemplifies all that is genuine and unselfish in a person. She acknowledges being blessed with a wonderful life as a proud and successful American dream achiever, and just wants to give back to others. Of course she will disagree with you and say, “Oh no, I learn so much more from them than they learn from me.”
It’s yet another illustration of the humble inner beauty of an elegant woman and an incredible volunteer.
