6.23 Mali.jpg

Mali finds a book. 

Volunteers come in all shapes and sizes, including fluffy and cuddly! Mali and her therapy team partner Barb are part of the Read to a Dog program at the Joyner-Green Valley Library. Twice a month, Mali sits and listens to children who are interested in reading to her in a judgment-free zone. She also brings many smiles to older patrons who remember the joys former pets brought to their hearts.

Mali was adopted by Barb from the Marin Humane Society in California. At that time, Barb was working at a school and Mali often joined her at various school events. Barb saw how much children loved Mali and after seeing a team of Reading Dogs visit her school, she knew that was what she wanted, too.

Close up Barb & Mali.jpg

Barb and Mail love bringing smiles to others. 
Barb, Boy and Mali.jpg

Barb and Mali read with a student at St. Michael's School.


Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.

