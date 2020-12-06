Volunteer Corner: Love prevails at St. Andrew's Clinic

Every December we are reminded of what Dickens’ Scrooge learned the hard way. There is no better image around the holidays than a smile or giggle from a child. If you’re a parent or grandparent, you know how that can warm your heart, and perhaps most of us would agree that we would do anything to make that happen.
St. Andrew's Children’s Clinic in Green Valley has for 48 years been bringing those smiles to destitute children from Mexico who battle crippling conditions, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, cleft palate and other oral and speech and hearing problems, neuro disorders, and many other maladies.
“Throughout the history of the clinic, the continuing factor has been love,” declared one of the founders, Coca Romero.
In 2019, volunteers performed 66 corrective surgeries for 56 children. About 300 kids a month are brought to Nogales, Arizona in desperate need of help they can’t possibly afford. Medical pros provide surgeries, care, rehab, and therapy, while other volunteers keep records, prepare food, make arrangements, and transport patients and families to the hospital.
“I came from a humble background, and I put myself in their place,” said volunteer doctor Guillermo Quiroz, who’s been doing this for 28 years now. What he witnesses each time motivates him to continue to give these kids the kind of attention he would have wanted himself back then.
Volunteer Barb Hunt, publicist and fundraiser for the nonprofit, met Executive Director Laura Romero, Coca’s daughter, while both worked at Valley Assistance Services. “St. Andrews has always been in my heart, and now I can help,” Hunt said.
St. Andrew's has never had to suspend services in its history until the pandemic, she said, and many of the children live without heat or running water. “We really worry now about those kids,” she pointed out.
The organization is asking folks to help organize or simply donate items for Christmas for these children.
“These kids don’t have things that our grandkids take for granted,” she noted.
Hunt will personally take calls at 520-648-3424 if you want to help in any way, plus you can drop off items at the office at 3950 S. Camino Heroe in Green Valley. They would especially like adult or large diapers for the disabled, crayons, coloring books, candy canes, play dough, and chocolate, a favorite of Mexican families but just too expensive.
The pandemic has cancelled their regular “Clinic Day” on the first Thursday of each month in Nogales at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Romero reported, but a number of volunteers still work in the Green Valley office or at the church, and “we are now servicing our children via telemedicine for some of the departments,” she explained.
“As executive director,” Romero added, “this is very personal to me because my mother was one of the founders, and it all started with my oldest brother who has cerebral palsy. At a very young age I was told by Father Gustafson, who registered the clinic as a non-profit, that I would one day be a part of the clinic. He was right, and I count my blessings. It means so much to my family, the volunteers, and the families who attend the clinic.”
What a special way to bring Christmas to an impoverished child, perhaps a 21st-century Tiny Tim who could really use a smile.
