Volunteer Corner: Living treasures thrive at La Posada shoppe

She’s 100 and he’s 102, almost 103. Their fellow volunteers at the Vensel Treasure Shoppe at La Posada refer to them as “our celebrities.” Bettie Thayer, one of the original five volunteers they called The Treasure Shoppe Team, who started the store in 2003, and Karl Leebrick, feisty and direct, still report for duty with enthusiasm and a lifelong work ethic that’s just part of their DNA.
Leebrick was a biologist for the State of New York and also maintained a family farm that dates back to 1795 (“It was hard work; I was in my prime at 60.”), and Thayer ran a beauty salon in Colorado (“I was an amateur psychiatrist.”) She greets each Treasure Shoppe customer with “isn’t it a beautiful day,” listening intently to their stories so she can match them with just the right item. Karl prefers the back room, immersing himself in restoring used furniture to get it ready for the showroom.
A more upscale slightly-used furnishings operation, the nonprofit channels proceeds to the Good Neighbor Fund, helping those at La Posada who have outlived their ability to pay. But it also provides residents with a great way to keep busy and interact with others.
“It’s important that residents have a good experience while they’re here,” explained store manager Ellie Barber. “And both of them still live purposeful lives. Everyone who knows them realizes they’re something special.”
“Keeps me alive,” Leebrick bluntly says. He knows wood better than most anyone. He comes in six days a week, repairing and painting; no need for hobbies. “I’d rather work,” he points out.
For Thayer, it’s being right out front as a sales clerk. “I like people. You meet all kinds of people.”
She was a Red Cross volunteer for many years, past president of Friends in Deed, and remains active in PEO, which assists women with funding for education. She’s an animal lover and paints with watercolors. If there’s a lull in his work with wood, Leebrick will grab pruning shears and trim the plants in front of the building.
They still try to walk as much as they can, and they both proclaim that they “eat right.” They insist they must keep busy. Neither of them ponders politics, gets wrapped up in the news, or thinks much about their ages.
“What’s to worry?” Leebrick says. “You take each day as it comes. You just need to avoid stress.”
“It’s just a number,” adds Thayer.
Their fondest memories are drawn from the innocence and untainted joy of early childhood, much like Citizen Kane who, after years of accumulating power and possessions, died whispering “Rosebud,” a simple little sled he rode down snowy hills with boyhood buddies.
Leebrick remembers most the wonders of exploring a new place after the family moved to Hawaii when he was 2. “I grew up barefoot and sunburned. I never wore shoes.” Thayer can still taste the chocolate drink in her daddy’s drugstore. “He spoiled me,” she recalls.
They both inspire us. Not just because they’re centenarian volunteers still active and helping others, but because they remind us that life is not to be taken too seriously, and that we need to stop and appreciate the simplest rewards of every day we have left.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org