I am very grateful to my extraordinary editor, Karen Walenga, Editor Dan Shearer, and Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse Executive Director Joyce Finkelstein for affording me the opportunity to write about the impact in our community from volunteers and their managers.
The column will continue in a new format in October.
I have been lucky to interview hundreds of people over the years whose focus is simply to give generously of their talents and time. I thank them for their willingness to share their passion for what they believe is the right thing to do. They have given the gift of allowing me to highlight how they humbly help with animal rescue, food banks, law enforcement, tourism, history, libraries, parks and beautification, hospice, domestic abuse, caregiving, children, the arts and recreation, health support, holiday meals, homelessness, counseling, the local environment, aging, and much more.
I have observed youth’s enthusiasm and energy, as well as the timeless spirit of those still volunteering in their 90s and 100s. I have witnessed profound compassion toward total strangers, dedication to what one believes in, and joy in being busy and productive. I’ve seen people eagerly toiling when there seems to be nothing in it for them, yet they would always tell me they get more than they give.
Folks have described to me how a new appreciation for their own lives emerged, friendships were made, loneliness was broken, or a sense of belonging became real for them because they volunteered. I’ve heard about the people, pets, and places that have been incredibly touched because of their kindness and close attention. I’ve learned what the opportunity to give back has meant to them as human beings.
Yes, I have also encountered a few who told me they would never volunteer because you don’t get paid, you’ll be treated like a slave, it’s thankless, and, frankly, you’re a chump to do it. I get that, but I believe one of the greatest things you can do while living your life out on this planet is to try to help when nobody’s looking and nobody seems to care.
You don’t have to be a rich donor. You don’t have to accumulate awards and plaques. You don’t have to be in control of decisions. You don’t have to be the center of attention. There are countless souls out there who don’t donate a dime, ask for thanks or run the show, but they quietly contribute their priceless and tireless effort to all of us. Their often unseen and sometimes unrewarded contributions have made our beloved home in the desert a better place to live.
I thank you as readers if you caught one of the Volunteer Corner pieces over the years and then stopped to thank a volunteer or were motivated to think about becoming a volunteer yourself.
It has been my privilege to meet some remarkable people in this community—some who offer comfort and hope, some who educate and inform, some who entertain, some who rescue, some who provide protection, and some who silently and selflessly clean up after our carelessness. I hope all of you out there who have experienced the gratification that comes from giving back will decide to continue your work as long as you can.
The best gifts you can give to others in this life are you and your precious time, even when nobody notices.
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone