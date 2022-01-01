Volunteer Corner: Helping, honoring veteran hospice patients

Our American veterans share an unbreakable bond with each other that is sometimes difficult to put into words, even for themselves, and virtually impossible to explain to a non-veteran.
We lose more of our country’s defenders each day, and as they approach that inevitability, Valor HospiceCare and their volunteers, some retired veterans, provide special attention beyond just being present and making them comfortable at the end of life.
Valor HospiceCare knows vets. They are a level 4 partner (about to become level five — “very high distinction”) in the We Honor Veterans program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the VA. The program trains hospice staff and volunteers regarding the unique issues that veteran hospice patients face, and the organization is required to provide documented evidence of how they are better serving them.
“Volunteering with hospice can be such a life affirming process,” explained Volunteer Coordinator Pat Richter. He been directing volunteer efforts in a variety of hard hit Tucson neighborhoods and other places of need for most of his life, including six years with an orphanage in Central America.
“I get so much out of feeling I am making a difference in the lives of others,” he said, and he witnesses that same enthusiasm and commitment from volunteers. Most eventually discover that it can be a profound experience, especially vets helping other vets.
You would not be on your own, Richter emphasized. Volunteers are always a part of a team approach, which could include social workers, nurses, spiritual help, physical therapists, etc. And it’s more Covid-safe than most opportunities since staff are masked and vaccinated and follow the same protocols as any other health provider.
Valor HospiceCare has a number of volunteers, about 25 percent veterans, living along the I-19 corridor, but could really use more, he said. You put in an hour or two once a week. You might read to patients, encourage them to tell their stories, bring them groceries, or just talk about anything they want.
“Just providing a smile changes the energy in the room,” Richter noted.
You don’t have to be a veteran. All community hospice providers receive We Honor Veterans guidance in recognizing the specific needs of veterans and their families. Staff and volunteers listen at bedside or when the patient is in a favorite chair, and can collect information about a patient’s military history the same as another patient’s civilian history, stories that can bring closure as well as comfort for the patient and family members.
“They’re doing kind of a life review,” Richter said. “We try to understand what vets want us to know about them, and try to help the family understand that.”
They arrange special pinning ceremonies, for example, a reverent acknowledgement of their service.
“It’s often an intense and tearful thank-you,” Richter explained. They might recite special Armed Forces creeds or prayers, and sometimes volunteers will dress in uniform along with the patient.
“Each ceremony is specialized,” he said. “Often they don’t feel appreciated, so we are trying to recognize them for the sacrifice they have made for their country.”
Whether you’re a veteran or not, it’s a chance to have a significantly positive impact on the life of one of our heroes, as well as any other patient served by Valor HospiceCare.
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or phone 520-625-5966 x 600