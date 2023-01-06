Green Valley fire corps.jpg

Back row (L-R): Volunteer Coordinator Kevin McNichols, Peggy Cederstrom, GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder, Karen Rowell, Jim Handley. Front Row (L-R): Denny Mart, Bob Budnick, Jan Misner

How do people feel about volunteering with the Green Valley Fire Corps? Satisfying, rewarding, enjoyable, socially engaging and helpful are just a few adjectives we've heard them use to describe their experience. Some fire corps members have volunteered for a few months; others for numerous years.

A normal shift is four to five hours one day a week. In the office, volunteering often includes scheduling appointments for smoke alarms and batteries, putting together the needed supplies for the field crews, and calling community members reminding them of their upcoming appointments. In the field, crew members will meet residents, change batteries in smoke alarms, replace smoke alarms when necessary, install blue reflectors near fire hydrants, install lock boxes, and a few even respond to remove snakes and Gila Monsters when they are in your yard. Both field and office crew members are often seen at local events, health fairs, homeowner meetings, and other community outreach events.



Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.

