How do people feel about volunteering with the Green Valley Fire Corps? Satisfying, rewarding, enjoyable, socially engaging and helpful are just a few adjectives we've heard them use to describe their experience. Some fire corps members have volunteered for a few months; others for numerous years.
A normal shift is four to five hours one day a week. In the office, volunteering often includes scheduling appointments for smoke alarms and batteries, putting together the needed supplies for the field crews, and calling community members reminding them of their upcoming appointments. In the field, crew members will meet residents, change batteries in smoke alarms, replace smoke alarms when necessary, install blue reflectors near fire hydrants, install lock boxes, and a few even respond to remove snakes and Gila Monsters when they are in your yard. Both field and office crew members are often seen at local events, health fairs, homeowner meetings, and other community outreach events.
Green Valley Fire Corps started to use volunteers to save the fire district money when running errands and relaying mail and supplies to local fire stations. We added replacing batteries, alarms, lock boxes, and hydrant markers later. Using smaller trucks saves the district money on fuel, extends the life of the fire trucks, and keeps our vital first responders available for the next emergency call.
Volunteers with the Green Valley Fire District have a genuine care and concern for the citizens of our community. They want to ensure each of us are safe and have the necessary equipment in good working condition. During Covid, many of our volunteers were the first to step up and assist medical professionals and first responders with the implementation of vaccination stations.
Our volunteers often work to solve the problems many of us would take for granted. A couple of our volunteers learned of a deaf resident and were able to install a bed shaker and light so if the smoke alarm were to go off, the deaf resident would be able to safely get out in the event of an emergency. The actions of our volunteers led to national recognition in 2012 as the top Fire Corps group in the nation. In 2022, our volunteers were the recipient of the Governor’s Office Service to Community Award.
Our community is a diverse community of retirees. If you enjoy meeting new people, helping others who may not be able to help themselves, making a positive impact on the community, and knowing you are making a difference in the lives of our residents, I encourage you to check out the Green Valley Fire Corps. This is the place where the grass really is greener when it comes to volunteering. For more information about volunteer opportunities visit Fire Corps - Green Valley Fire District (gvfire.org) or give us a call at 520-393-7505.
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.
