Volunteer Corner

Volunteer Judy Welch sorts pajamas and adds books to the children's gift packages. 

The mission of Angel Heart Pajama Project is to provide new pajamas and books to children in need. Since its inception in 2013 Angel Heart has gifted over 43,000 pairs of pajamas and books to children who are refugees, homeless, in shelter, seriously ill, abused/abandoned or neglected, in foster care or being considered for adoption. Many of the children often arrive at a temporary location unknown to them with only the clothes on their backs. They are feeling scared and seldom enjoy feelings of joy, security and love. Angel Heart wants to bring a smile to the children’s faces and wants them to know that they are loved.

Children have a right to wear a new pair of cozy pajamas, own a new book, feel valued and have a good night’s sleep.



Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.

