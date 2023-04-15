The mission of Angel Heart Pajama Project is to provide new pajamas and books to children in need. Since its inception in 2013 Angel Heart has gifted over 43,000 pairs of pajamas and books to children who are refugees, homeless, in shelter, seriously ill, abused/abandoned or neglected, in foster care or being considered for adoption. Many of the children often arrive at a temporary location unknown to them with only the clothes on their backs. They are feeling scared and seldom enjoy feelings of joy, security and love. Angel Heart wants to bring a smile to the children’s faces and wants them to know that they are loved.
Children have a right to wear a new pair of cozy pajamas, own a new book, feel valued and have a good night’s sleep.
Angel Heart Pajama Project is the vision of the late Graciela Lopez, who was also the mother of fellow co-founders Marty Croissant and Maria Patterson. In 1963, these three Cuban-born women escaped Cuba during the Bay of Pigs, adjusting to a new language and culture. Graciela always found the money to buy her daughters a new pair of pajamas and a book. She worked hard to educate and support her children when they were growing up. Before passing she realized her dream of “paying it forward” by founding Angel Heart Pajama Project. She wanted to support children in need and bring them comfort and joy. Graciela, or “Nana” as she was fondly called, wanted all the pajamas folded neatly with a ribbon so that each child would be receiving a gift.
Angel Heart is celebrating its tenth year as a nonprofit serving children in need. This would not be possible without the many great volunteers over the last decade. Individuals work tirelessly each week, helping to sort and organize pajamas as they come in from pajama drives or are purchased by funds from grants or donations. They fold and ribbon the pajamas and put them into bins by gender, size and even season, (winter and summer). They also help deliver pajamas to the 80 agencies Angel Heart works with. They assist with inventories and organizing books by age groups. Angel Heart even has volunteers who make little cuddle pillows to go along with the pajamas and books. Angel Heart would not be able to handle the scope of service to children in need without its volunteers.
Volunteers also participate at fundraisers like Barnes and Noble and American Eat.
For more information about Angel Heart Pajama Project and to learn how you can volunteer, contact Patti Lopez at patti.lopez@ymail.com.
For information about more volunteer opportunities, please contact the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at www.gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966 Ext. 600.
